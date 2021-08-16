Politics
China could go it alone, Australian conference says
Beijing could ban its students from going abroad as the drive for ideological control pushes Western universities away from XiJinping’s Chinese dream, an Australian conference has learned.
Canadian strategist Alex Usher has said that a scenario in which China turns off the taps of international students, which was unthinkable a few years ago, was now an obvious possibility that many Western countries had missed.
[It] got to the point where it’s conceivable that China would just say: We don’t need the West anymore, Usher told the Australian Financial Review Higher education summit. Beijing could decide that the ideological cost of international education was just too high, even if there were signs that it was opposing the financial cost as well.
No one knows what would happen if you suddenly lost a catastrophic number of Chinese students, Usher said at the summit. In North America, many science and engineering labs would essentially close. This has an impact not only on universities and their finances, but on the whole flow of innovation.
He said Australia had already faced tensions with China as much as anyone other than the United States. It’s really starting to close the borders when it comes to scientific cooperation. Higher education institutions are increasingly in the crosshairs of national security.
A former director of the Canadas Educational Policy Institute, Mr. Usher now heads the consultancy firm Higher Education Strategy Associates in Toronto. He said Covid-19, the election of Joe Bidens as President of the United States and the Culture Wars were the other major recent developments impacting higher education around the world.
The culture war is making certain types of governments much more skeptical of universities at exactly when universities need more public money, he said. This had happened in the United States, where some states interfered with the teaching of history, and was the origin of Australian fee changes to make the humanities less financially rewarding.
It’s the kind of thing you see in Hungary and Poland and much of the former Soviet Union. Universities like to see themselves as neutral bodies [that] can work with governments of all kinds, and being seen as political fighters was a real challenge. It’s not a place that universities have been, in the West anyway, since World War II.
Mr Usher said new pedagogies and references were among the most exciting things to come out of the pandemic, with a strong minority of students happy to persist in online education while new references promised a real renewal of lifelong learning. The problem is, doing this stuff well requires economies of scale.
He said the sale of the edX e-learning platform was perhaps the biggest story of 2021. MIT and Harvard, which together have $ 70 billion ($ 50.4 billion ), decided they didn’t have enough money to keep up with the private sector in terms of having a good user experience in higher education. If that’s true, I don’t know how lucky the rest of us are.
Mr Usher said universities have become more responsive to political needs as they face the funding shortage. While many had adopted Sustainable Development Goals to articulate their missions, they described these seemingly global aspirations in mostly local terms. They use global but fiercely local imagery because they are terrified of what will happen if they are seen to disagree with local communities.
Mr Usher said funding will remain a primary concern for universities around the world. [Those in] countries that depended on government rather than fees have done very well through Covid so far. But in the medium and long term, they will do the worst because they do not have the capacity to raise new funds.
The appetite for more household expenses is weak. Left-wing and populist governments [are] unlikely to agree with the increase in national tuition fees. This means that you will see people increasing competition for what I call free market students who pay a market rate. The struggle for these students is going to be much more intense than it was, and that includes the United States.
Australian universities might be unrealistic if they imagine they can shift to a new business model less dependent on international students, he warned. I’m not sure anyone else thinks it’s possible.
