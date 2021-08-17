The former president in the heart of the country Trump on his return to Alabama





John Wahl said he started working to bring former President Donald Trump back to Alabama right after the state’s Republican Party picked him as president in February.

Previous efforts have failed, including a planned July 3 rally at USS Alabama Battleship Park in Mobile.

On Saturday night in Cullman, Trump will deliver a speech in Alabama for the first time in nearly four years. And the event comes exactly six years after an upstart Trump first ignited an Alabama crowd at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile at the start of the campaign that would end with his victory in 2016.

Trump and his political organization Save America are holding a Saturday night rally at York Family Farms, an outdoor concert venue that was the site of the Rock the South music festival this weekend.

Wahl said Cullman was a good choice because of the large outdoor room. And this is a place where support for Trump is extraordinary, even for Alabama. Cullman is in the state’s 4th Congressional District, where Trump got 80% of the vote in 2016 and 81% in 2020, more than any district in the country, according to the Daily Kos.

It is literally in the heart of Trump country in one of Donald Trump’s most favorable states, Wahl said.

Statewide, Trump got 62 percent of the vote in Alabama in 2016 and 2020, winning the state by a margin of more than 25 percentage points.

The Saturday rally starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but tickets are required.

You can request tickets here.

Wahl said he didn’t know how many tickets had been ordered. Trump’s political organization, Save America, manages the rally. He expects high attendance.

Whenever you’re working with an outdoor site, it also depends a lot on the weather and conditions in the area, Wahl said. But we wouldn’t be surprised to have over 20,000.

Trump attended the 2019 Alabama-LSU football game in Tuscaloosa and waved to the crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

But Trump’s last political rally in Alabama was two years earlier, when he campaigned for Luther Strange for the Republican nomination in the special election for the Senate that year. Strange did not win, and Republicans temporarily lost the Senate seat to Democrat Doug Jones that year. But Wahl said Republicans in Alabama had a connection to the 45th president, which is why he set himself a goal of bringing Trump back to the state.

The people of Alabama and Donald Trump have a special relationship, Wahl said. And I wanted to make sure everyone knew that the Republic Party is united and working together and getting ready for 2022. That’s what it is about. Prepared to challenge Democrats across the country and take over the House and Senate.

Wahl said the state’s GOP did not pay Trump any of its political action committees for his appearance.

Trump has backed Congressman Mo Brooks for the Republican nomination in next year’s race to succeed Senator Richard Shelby, who is retiring. Other candidates for the GOP nomination are Lynda Blanchard, who served as ambassador to Slovenia, Melania Trump’s home country, during the Trump administration; Katie Britt, former president of the Business Council of Alabama and Shelbys former chief of staff; and Jessica Taylor, president and director of vision for Azimuth, a grant consulting firm she founded in 2010.

When asked if he was concerned the Trump rally could be seen as helping Brooks in the race against other GOP candidates, Wahl said the Republican primary would not be the focus of Saturday night’s rally.

When you look at the timeline, my initial invitation came before Mo Brooks’ approval, Wahl said. And it’s important for the Republican Party that we don’t take sides in a primary.

Our part of Donald Trump’s rally is to celebrate Donald Trump’s accomplishments and unite the party for the general election.

When asked if the Senate candidates would appear on stage on Saturday night, Wahl said details were still pending. He said the list of other speakers was not complete.

There will be a limited number of seats for dignitaries near the stage, Wahl said, but the crowd will be on their feet. Folding chairs will not be allowed for safety reasons, he said.

Also on Saturday, the state’s Republican Executive Committee will hold its summer meeting in Cullman.

