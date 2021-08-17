PM Modi helped speed up work, India can export vaccines from November: Munjapara





Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Women’s and Children’s Development Mahendra Munjapara said on Monday that India would be able to export doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from November, as the work was speeded up with the cooperation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Munjapara was addressing a public rally in Limbdi in Surendranagar district on Monday evening, the first day of his Jan Ashirvad Yatra. At the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various Union Cabinet ministers who were recently inducted into the Council of Ministers launched Jan Ashirvad Yatra, seeking blessings from the people. Addressing the rally in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Munjapara, who is an MP for Lok Sabha from Surendranagar constituency, said: During the first and second waves of corona, I visited over 35 clinics (hospitals). With corona, I used to receive a lot of calls on various patient requirements and gave appropriate responses to all of these calls. I also visited vaccination centers … In the vaccine, with the cooperation of (Prime Minister) Modi Saheb, such quick work has been done that we will be able to export the vaccine from November… Under the leadership of Modi Saheb, we are doing a very good job. -he adds. Addressing the rally, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Munjapara was a leader of the Koli community in Surendranagar district. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he added, that enabled a Koli chief from Surendranagar district to become a central government minister. In the past 25 years, I haven’t heard of a son of a Koli from Saurashtra becoming a minister (center) Only Modi can do it, Rupani said. Earlier today, Munjapara started her yatra after asking for blessings from Goddess Bhadrakali in Ahmedabad. The yatra passed through various areas such as Raikhad, Jamalpur, Sabarmati Riverfront, Ellisbridge, Ambawadi, Nehru Nagar, Satellite, ISCKON Circle and Bodakdev. Munjapara visited various places of religious / social / cultural significance. He paid homage to Jagannath Temple, ISKCON Temple and garland statues of Swami Vivekanand and Rani Lakshmibai in the city while paying homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajapayee in Atal Ghat on the bank of the Sabarmati River. In Ambawadi, he paid homage to gau rakshak the late Geetaben Rambhiya at the Geetaben memorial. Munjapara, accompanied by Ahmedabad West MP Kirit Solanki, Gujarat Minister Vibhavari Dave, Ahmedabad City Chairman of Amit Shah Party and other leaders, were greeted by passers-by. In the Raikhad region, he was greeted by the party’s minority cell, a representative of the Simpson Alliance Church and local residents. Before leaving the city limits of Ahmedabad, the yatra stopped at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hall in the Bodakdev area where Munjapara addressed party workers. In her speech, Munjapara recalled her days as a medical student in Ahmedabad, while discussing various initiatives for women and children by the central government led by Naredra Modi. After addressing the party workers, Munjapara interacted with media representatives in the room. Reacting to an opposition congressional claim that the BJP is performing yatras instead of preparing for a likely third wave of Covid-19, Munjapara said we cannot predict the third wave will come for sure. Munjapara said, I am a doctor and that also of corona… In the first and the second wave (of Covid-19), I visited more than 35 clinics (hospitals)… And even in this yatra, our party announced to follow all the (precautionary) corona rules… we cannot predict that the third corona wave will come for sure. (I say it) because I am a doctor. Likewise, Munjapara said that the third wave cannot be predicted to have more effect on children than adults. Responding to a question on the possibility of including the Patidar community among the CBOs, the Union Minister said that a decision on this matter can only be taken by the OBC Commission. The three-day Munjaparas yatra will cover a distance of 485 kilometers and five districts. It will end on August 18 in Surendranagar. On Monday, he covered the city of Ahmedabad, Bavla, Ganpatpura, Bagodara, Dhandhuka, Ranpur, Chuda and Limbdi.

