The Broken Chains of Slavery Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Taliban rule in Afghanistan





Afghanistan News: Afghanistan has been occupied by the Taliban. There is a situation of chaos in Kabul. Meanwhile, at an event today, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, without naming the Taliban, said he had broken the chains of slavery.

Speaking at the launch of the One National Curriculum (One National Curriculum) in Islamabad, Imran Khan said, “When you are taught in English, English is very important for the Higher Education. But unfortunately that’s the way our system has progressed We don’t learn English for higher education. We embrace the whole culture. This is the biggest drawback. Because when you follow someone’s culture. You think the other culture is higher than us. You become a slave to culture “.

In a video shared by Dawn News on its social media platform, Imran Khan says, “When you become a mental slave, you have to remember that mental slavery is worse than real slavery.” “It is more difficult to break the chains of mental slavery. The chains of slavery that it has just broken in Afghanistan. But the chains of mental slavery do not break,” he added. .

Imran to hold meeting Pakistan’s security committee, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will meet on Monday to discuss the emerging situation in Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban seized power in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left the war-torn country.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a statement that Pakistan will take a stand on the current situation after the discussions at the National Security Committee meeting. The meeting will bring together senior political and military leaders, including Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Minister Qureshi.

