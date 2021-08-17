Boris Johnson to unveil plan to allow vulnerable Afghans to settle in UK

The Prime Minister will unveil a tailor-made resettlement program for vulnerable Afghans as efforts to bring British nationals and other support staff back to the UK continue.

Number 10 said Boris Johnson would provide more information on the refugee program in the coming days, with policy expected to focus on helping women and girls.

In Afghanistan, the strength of the British armed forces should be increased to 900, and another 200 announced by the Ministry of Defense on Monday.

They will be involved in the campaign to bring British nationals home and ensure the safety of some Afghans, an effort that has intensified since the Taliban captured Kabul in the wake of their lightning offensive that shocked the West. .

The decision to send in additional troops follows frantic scenes at Kabul airport that left seven people dead, some of whom fell from a departing US military transport plane.

However, in a provocative statement, US President Joe Biden said he strongly supports the decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, promising not to let the war enter a third decade.

Despite the Allies’ intentions to fully withdraw their armed forces by next month, the United States and the United Kingdom are sending additional troops to help with the evacuation efforts, a move which Armed Forces Minister James said Heappey, would facilitate the screening of Kabul airport.

The Afghanistan veteran, who said the British government had worked on the principle that Kabul would hold out until next year, told BBC Newsnight: the airfield in the last 24 hours, which required its closing several times.

But the arrival of the 82nd Airborne and the 2 Para of the United Kingdoms Parachute Regiment should allow us to secure the airfield in a more consistent manner over the next few days.

Mr Johnson is expected to announce a resettlement program to allow fleeing Afghans to settle in the UK soon, according to No.10.

The Telegraph reported that the concept could be similar to that used to welcome Syrian refugees in 2015, which prioritized women with children, people with serious health conditions and survivors of torture.

The newspaper says the government has yet to determine how many Afghan refugees could benefit from a similar initiative, but the Syrian program has enabled 20,000 refugees to be resettled in six years.

Mr Heappey, who asked if women’s rights activists could be among those who would be welcomed into Britain, said: As Minister of the Armed Forces it is not in my gift to say here and now , yes they should, but I know their cries didn’t fall on deaf ears.

With the refugee program in the works, the Home Office also announced that restrictions on the Afghan Resettlement and Assistance Policy (Arap), the resettlement program for Afghan nationals that have supported British efforts there of Central Asia, have been relaxed.

Minister of the Armed Forces James Heappey (David Mirzoeff / PA)

The ministry removed the requirement to apply in Afghanistan, allowing those able to flee the Taliban-occupied area to do so without compromising their eligibility to settle in the UK.

With Afghan performers hiding in basements for fear of being killed by the Taliban, former British Army officer Charlie Herbert told BBC Newsnight that efforts to save those who had supported British troops should be a priority.

If we can save some dignity from this humiliation, it would be to get these people out of Kabul as quickly as possible, the former major general said.

A spokesperson for Downing Street said: The British team in Afghanistan are working around the clock under incredibly difficult circumstances to help British nationals and as many others as we can to safety as soon as possible.

At the same time, we are bringing the international community together to prevent a humanitarian crisis from erupting in Afghanistan, it is in everyone’s interest not to let Afghanistan fail.

It means giving all possible support to the Afghan people who have worked so hard to make the country a better place for the past 20 years and who now need our help.

Officials said Mr Johnson is calling for high-level international talks on the ongoing crisis, including using Britain’s G7 presidency to convene a virtual meeting in the coming days.

He wants G7 leaders to ensure that Afghanistan does not again become a source of international terrorist threats, No 10 said.

There will also be an effort to secure support for the Afghan people, including through increased humanitarian assistance and agreeing on the expectations of any government that emerges in Afghanistan.

Downing Street wants the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) which, along with the United Kingdom, includes the United States, China, France and Russia, to meet after the plenary meeting which has took place on Monday.

Following the Prime Minister’s phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he raised the prospect of a G7 meeting, the UK and France are expected to work together on a joint Council resolution. United Nations security.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has refused to rule out sanctions against the Taliban if they do not cooperate internationally.