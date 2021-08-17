Politics
The Kapolda and Forkompimda of South Sumatra Province participate in the state address of Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the annual MPR 2021 session
MITRAPOL.com, Palembang – The Chief Inspector General of Police of South Sumatra, Professor Dr. Eko Indra Heri S MM, as well as the Forkompimda of South Sumatra Province, participated in the State Address of President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi) during the annual MPR 2021 session, live virtually at the DPRD South Sumatra Provincial Office, Palembang, Monday (8/16/2021).
Jokowi’s speech was given on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia (RI).
The holding of the annual MPR 2021 session is adapted to the conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The MPR 2021 Annual Session was held at the Nusantara Building, Parliamentary Complex, Jakarta. The session started at 8:30 AM WIB and was opened by MPR President Bambang Soesatyo and gave an introductory speech.
Jokowi said the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed the Indonesian people to develop new avenues. Habits that were once thought to be impossible have now become things to do. The Covid-19 pandemic has inspired us to change and develop in new ways. “
“Let go of old irrelevant habits and break the impossible,” Jokowi said Monday as quoted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube show.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, people must wear masks to avoid crowds. In addition, Jokowi said, the public should also perform online activities from home.
We are forced to build a new normal and things that were considered taboo until now. “Wearing masks, keeping your distance, not shaking hands and not making a crowd are new habits that were once considered taboo.”
“Working from home, distance education, and online meetings and sessions have become new habits that we used to do with hesitation,” Jokowi said.
In addition, the president said the government will continue to pay attention to the big agenda for advanced Indonesia during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Although we are very focused on health issues, our attention to the major agenda towards advanced Indonesia has not diminished,” he said.
“The development of quality human resources remains a priority, the development of infrastructures which make logistics cheap and easy to carry out is continuing,” continued the president.
Jokowi added that the government has taken into account the interests of health and the economy. So, decisions during the Covid-19 pandemic are made on the basis of data and science.
“The pandemic has taught me to find the point between gas and the brakes.” The balance between health and economic interests. “
“In making decisions, the government must continue to refer to the latest data and science,” he said.
In addition, according to Jokowi, joint solutions are a way to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. “Pandemics have reminded us of each other, a disease that is suffered by one person will become a disease for everyone.
“Common solutions are the only way.” With a culture of caring and sharing, this serious problem can be resolved immediately, ”he explained.
The president hopes the Indonesian nation will soon be able to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. He urged the public to remain disciplined in the implementation of health protocols.
“We have passed the test for the pandemic, and the test after that with steadfastness with sincere prayers of hope.”
“We take care of our health, discipline in health protocols, we care and we help each other,” Jokowi concluded.
Reporter: Fendi / Tim
