Why Wisconsin will be the next front in the fight against Big Lie





Pool / Getty Images North America / Getty Images

CNN –

The Big Lie will not die.

It doesn’t matter what happens with the ridiculous audit process of the 2020 Arizona vote and we expect to see in the next few weeks the next front in the effort to claim the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump is already in. forming in Wisconsin.

At the end of last month, State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced the expansion of a taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by appointing a former Supreme Court justice of the ‘State of Wisconsin to oversee it.

That lead investigator is Michael Gableman, who traveled to South Dakota last week to attend MyPillow CEO Mike Lindells’ cyber symposium, where, allegedly, evidence of widespread voter fraud is reportedly presented. . (This, uh, wasn’t.)

I learned a lot there that will be useful in my investigation, Gableman told The Associated Press of the trip to South Dakota. (In November, he claimed at a pro-Trump rally that the election was stolen.)

This investigation, Vos said recently, could cost several hundred thousand dollars.

Wisconsin is fertile ground for the Big Lie for two main reasons.

First, the race in the state between former President Trump and President Joe Biden was quite close. Biden won the state by 20,682 votes out of more than 3 million votes. (A recount, completed at the end of November, confirmed Bidens’ victory.)

Second, the state is probably the most polarized in the country. It’s the result of a triptych of gubernatorial elections over the past decade: Gov. Scott Walkers (right) first victory in 2010, his victory in a nationalized recall effort in 2012, and his re-election in 2014.

These races saw massive spending by national groups to identify every Democratic and Republican voter in the state. And the seemingly endless campaign also served to essentially eliminate all independent voters on the fence. And people who were already partisan were pushed even further into their party camps.

The point: Trumps Big Lie needs fuel to keep going. And Republicans in Wisconsin are more than willing to provide it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/16/politics/wisconsin-big-lie-trump/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos