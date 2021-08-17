Turkey Drops Kabul Airport Plans, Will Help If Taliban Calls For, Sources Sure | Voice of America

ANKARA – Turkey has abandoned plans to take over Kabul airport after NATO withdraws from Afghanistan but is ready to lend its support if the Taliban so requests, two Turkish sources said on Monday.

Turkey, which has 600 troops in Afghanistan, had offered to keep them in Kabul to guard and operate the airport after other NATO members withdrew, and was discussing the details with Washington and the government of President Ashraf Ghani.

Plans were turned upside down in the past two days after Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Taliban invaded Kabul and thousands of Afghans, also hoping to escape, invaded the airport on Monday.

The Taliban had also warned Turkey against keeping troops in Afghanistan to run the airport, warnings Ankara sent back before Islamist militants headed for the capital.

“At the point reached, it is total chaos at Kabul airport. The order has been completely disrupted,” said one of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity. “At this point, the process of taking control of the airport by Turkish soldiers was automatically abandoned,” the person added.

“However, in the event that the Taliban requests technical assistance, Turkey can provide security and technical assistance at the airport.”

Opposition parties in Turkey had criticized the government’s plans, saying such a mission would endanger Turkish soldiers and calling for their immediate withdrawal amid the upsurge in violence.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has called for calm in Afghanistan and criticized the advance of the Taliban, said last week that he may meet with the Taliban as part of efforts to end the fighting in Afghanistan.

Ankara had viewed the airport mission as a potential area of ​​cooperation that could help reestablish frayed ties with Washington and other NATO allies, which have been strained over several issues.