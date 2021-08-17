Pakistan committed to inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan: NSC – Pakistan





Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders reaffirmed Islamabad’s determination to play its role in facilitating an “inclusive political settlement” in Afghanistan, adding that the way forward for Kabul was to ensure representation of “all ethnic groups”.

The policy statement released following the National Security Committee meeting on Monday also noted that “Pakistan was a victim” of the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan and, therefore, wanted peace and stability in the neighborhood.

The meeting stressed that the world must recognize the sacrifices made by Pakistan for four decades.

The meeting was called by Prime Minister Imran Khan amid the Afghan Taliban takeover of Kabul and looming uncertainty over the political and security situation in Afghanistan, which could have implications for Pakistan and the United States. region at large.

Taliban say ‘war is over’ as president, diplomats flee Kabul

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Imran, which was attended by senior members of the cabinet and heads of departments.

Participants were briefed on the latest developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact. The overall security situation in the region was also discussed during the meeting.

The Afghan Taliban said on Monday that the war in Afghanistan was over after the group took control of the presidential palace in Kabul.

“Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the Mujahedin. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and sacrifices for 20 years,” Mohammad Naeem, spokesperson for the Taliban political bureau, told Al Jazeera TV. .

Important to closely coordinate next steps: FM tells Afghan delegation

Naeem said the form of the new regime in Afghanistan would be clarified soon, adding that the Taliban did not want to live in isolation and called for peaceful international relations.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Taliban entered the capital with virtually no opposition, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, while hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave Kabul airport flooded.

It took a little over a week for the Taliban to take control of the country after a rapid sweep ended in Kabul as Afghan forces, years trained and equipped by the United States and others at a cost of billions of dollars have melted away.

The NSC statement added that Pakistan would continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure an inclusive political settlement.

“It was stressed that the principle of non-interference in Afghanistan must be respected,” read the press release issued at the end of the meeting.

The CNS noted that major violence had been avoided so far, calling on all parties involved in Afghanistan to respect the rule of law, protect the basic human rights of all Afghans and ensure that Afghan soil not be used by any terrorist organization or group against any country.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran called on all relevant authorities that all possible facilities be made available to repatriate Pakistanis, diplomats, journalists and staff of international organizations seeking to leave Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister also commended the on-going efforts of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul and the work of other state institutions in this regard.

The NSC reiterated Pakistan’s position that the conflict in Afghanistan has never had a military solution. “The perfect time to end the conflict through negotiations could have been when US and NATO troops were at their peak military strength in Afghanistan,” he said.

The NSC said continuing the foreign military presence for a longer period now would “not have yielded a different result.”

“Therefore, the Biden administration’s approval of the previous US administration’s decision to withdraw its troops is indeed a logical conclusion to this conflict.

“Now is the time for the international community to work together to secure an inclusive political settlement for the long-term peace, security and development of Afghanistan / the region,” the statement added.

The National Security Committee will deal with the situation in Afghanistan on Monday

Earlier today, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf told reporters that Pakistan supports everyone in Afghanistan, adding that Islamabad is not talking about anyone’s victory or defeat.

Responding to the looming concern of the refugee crisis in Afghanistan, which could potentially place the burden on Pakistan, Yusuf said there is no refugee crisis yet and the situation appears to be stable there.

He assured everyone that we are working overtime to evacuate the Pakistanis from Kabul. A special cell has been set up at the Interior Ministry to facilitate visas, he added.

Yusuf further noted that no one blamed Pakistan for the Afghan situation.

Islamabad has no favorites in Afghanistan (PM)

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told an Afghan delegation on Monday that it is important to closely coordinate next steps for the benefit of Afghanistan and the region.

“We hope that all Afghan leaders will make an effort [for peace] in the wider interest of the country, “said the foreign minister, adding that Pakistan was determined to play a constructive role in restoring peace in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and would continue to support efforts for a political settlement. We hope all Afghan parties will work together to resolve this internal crisis, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a Twitter post.

He said the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul provides all necessary support to Pakistanis, Afghan nationals and others for consular work and coordination of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab also spoke with FM Qureshi on Sunday to discuss the Afghan situation.

“I shared my deep concerns about the future of Afghanistan with FM Qureshi. I recognized that it is essential for the international community to stand united in telling the Taliban that the violence must end and that human rights must end. be protected, “Raab wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan has maintained that it is not in favor of a military takeover in Afghanistan and considers all parties to the Afghan conflict to be Afghans. Islamabad continued to stress that Afghans must decide their future.

For months, Islamabad also called for a responsible and orderly withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan. The country fears that if a vacuum is left due to a sudden withdrawal of international troops, militants will fill it.

US President Biden has come under fire for a hasty and unilateral withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. However, Biden has firmly defended his decision to withdraw US military forces from Afghanistan, arguing that the Afghan people must decide their own future, rather than sacrificing another generation of Americans in an unsuccessful war.

