Trump hopes no one will remember he called for a full withdrawal from Afghanistan in June





As you’ve no doubt heard by now, the Biden administration’s decision to leave Afghanistan has turned into an utter disaster thanks to the shocking speed with which the Taliban have taken control of the country. Obviously, the situation is not solely Joe Biden’s fault; rather, it’s a 20-year-old scene in the works, started by a guy who would rather be associated with his career as a painter than with the deaths of thousands of Americans and two endless wars. As my colleague Eric Lutz noted earlier, however, it is true that what is happening in Afghanistan is precisely what Biden said, unequivocally, would not happen, insisting that the Afghan government would be able to hold the line against the Taliban at his claim that under no circumstances would we see people being lifted off the roof of a US embassy from Afghanistan, which was almost exactly the case. Most heartbreakingly, the administration had vowed it would protect Afghan nationals and other partners on the ground, but many were left in a terrifying state of limbo.

Yet Bidens’ three presidential predecessors are not exactly in a position to criticize. Of course, understanding why they should keep their thoughts on the matter to themselves at this time requires self-awareness without which Donald Trump was born, hence his absurd call this weekend for Biden to step down:

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday called on President Biden to resign in disgrace over his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan and other issues. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down in disgrace for what he made possible to happen in Afghanistan, along with the huge wave of COVID, the border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence and our crippled economy, the former president wrote in a statement. .

Oddly, Trump did not note in his statement that less than two months ago he was bragging about how he started the process of withdrawing from Afghanistan and claimed that the Biden administration was powerless to it. ‘Stop.

Or that someone on his team decided to remove an April statement from their website in which he said: Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do, berating Biden for not doing it before September 11th.

In related news, the Republican Party, whose members trashed Biden around the clock and went so far as to suggest he should be removed from office via the 25th Amendment, were also in damage control mode.

Biden referred to the deal Trump made with the Taliban, which the GOP hopes people will forget in his weekend statement, saying: When I came to power I inherited a deal concluded by my predecessor, whom he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of September 11, 2019 which left the Taliban in the strongest military position since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on the forces American. Shortly before leaving office, he also reduced US forces to a bare minimum of 2,500. Therefore, when I became president, I was faced with a choice to follow the agreement, with a brief extension to get our forces and allies out safely, or increase our presence and send more US troops to fight again in another country’s civil conflict. . I was the fourth president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan, two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not and will not pass this war on to a fifth.

