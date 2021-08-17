News of the reduction of PCR testing fees in Banjarmasin after instructions from President Joko Widodo





BANJARMASINPOST.CO.ID, BANJARMASIN – The cost of the PCR test to detect the corona virus in Indonesia has been a topic of discussion for a few days. Some compare it to India. As we know, the price of PCR tests in Indonesia, which reaches 900,000 Rp., Is much more expensive than in India. President Joko Widodo also asked the Ministry of Health to lower the price of PCR tests from around IDR 450,000 to IDR 550,000. With the implementation of these instructions in the city of Banjarmasin, in general, hospitals and dispensaries still apply the old prices with a range of over IDR 500 thousand to over IDR 1 million. Banjarmasin Mayor H Ibnu Sina on Monday (8/16/2021) said the implementation of the PCR test price according to the president’s instructions could not be carried out. Read also : Jokowi calls for the price of expensive PCR tests in Indonesia to be lowered from Rp 450,000 to Rp 550,000 In addition, there is currently no official circular or presidential instruction (Inpres) and ministerial instruction (Inmen) on this issue. “We can adjust it. In public hospitals, the funds for the supply of equipment come from disasters, from Covid funds, because invoicing is also done through the BPJS. Apart from public requests, of course there is a The calculations are then, ”Ibnu Sina said. But in the future, if there is an official order from the central government, according to Ibnu Sina, his party will carry it out. “If there is an instruction from the president, we will follow it. In general, public hospitals should be subsidized. With the exception of private hospitals, it will depend on their policies later,” he concluded. The head of Bhayangkara Hoegeng Iman Santoso hospital, Dr Bambang Pitoyo Nugroho, made the same statement. “If there is a circular letter, we will adjust it,” he said. Read also : IDI has revealed that Indonesian PCR test prices are more expensive than India, wrote President Jokowi Read also : With positive Covid-19 cases still high, PPKM level 4 Banjarmasin continues next week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://banjarmasin.tribunnews.com/2021/08/16/kabar-penurunan-biaya-tes-pcr-di-banjarmasin-pasca-instruksi-presiden-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos