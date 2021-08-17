China’s Quiet Diplomacy Behind “Wolf Warriors”

Author: Connor Fiddler, GWU

When thinking of Chinese foreign policy, it is not uncommon to conjure up images of stoic generals or wolf warrior diplomats determined to represent the nationalist pride of their country.

Although this image is not inaccurate, it is incomplete. While the Chinese Foreign Ministry (MFA) conducts traditional state-to-state diplomacy, the lesser-known International Liaison Department (ILD), a foreign policy agency under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee ), leads quiet diplomacy.

Formed in 1951, the ILD is responsible for party-to-party diplomacy. Historically this meant almost exclusively foreign communist parties, but today it includes parties of diverse ideologies. Although often overlooked by the Western media, the LDI is a critical Chinese foreign policy institution that must be understood and studied.

During the early years of the People’s Republic of China, the LDI mainly focused on maintaining good relations with other Communist parties, especially the Soviet Union. The ILD has slowly become a professional foreign policy institution with a variety of influential Communist and Socialist contacts, not only in the Soviet Union but also in North Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Japan, Indonesia, Burma and Thailand.

When the Cultural Revolution began in 1966, the role of the LDI changed from a traditional diplomatic institution to a revolutionary organization. Eventually, the leadership of the ILD was purged and replaced by military generals. Formal relations with foreign parties fell from around 85 to just 10. LDI staff grew from a maximum of around 1,100 to around 300.

When China embarked on economic reform and began to open up to the world in the 1980s, the LDI was rehabilitated and given a new mandate. The ILD has broadened its contacts beyond the Communist parties to include liberation movements in Africa, European social democratic parties and various populist parties. As the reform era came to fruition, the LDI was tasked with assisting the CCP in economic modernization.

Although the CCP may not have relied solely on the LDI, it has played a vital role in Chinese diplomacy.

Under the leadership of Secretary General Xi Jinping, the LDI has added a new mission to its repertoire to support China’s great rejuvenation. Xi’s grand rejuvenation campaign is a societal push towards the development of a modern China. Xis’ great rejuvenation has many elements, one of the most important being its signature Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

To assist the CCP, the ILD uses its foreign contacts to strengthen support for BRI projects in foreign countries. As the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP draws near, the current director of the LDI, Song Tao, published a long article describing the main mission of the ILD in the modern age. While the CCP’s mandatory slogans and bromides were employed, only one project directly referred to the BRI.

Song said the CCP’s external work should establish a political party consultation mechanism with key countries along the Belt and Road to further consolidate consensus. [between] ruling and opposition parties in countries along the route to promote [its] high quality development.

These consultation mechanisms do not only include the Communist and Socialist parties. In June, the LDI established one of these mechanisms with nine political parties in Tunisia. In December last year, Song hosted a conference promote the BIS which included many representatives, including four former prime ministers, one being former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd.

There are indications that the new DLI tactic is working. Just ten days after attending the Songs December conference, former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf indicated his continued support for BIS projects in Egypt by stating that the BRI had reached great successes.

Co-opting foreign elites is an effective way for the LDI to promote the BRI. By creating demand for infrastructure projects across a wide range of political parties, the LDI better serves the foreign and economic interests of the CCP. The ILD no longer maintains contact with the Communist and Socialist parties alone. Indeed, organizations are moving away from ideological rigidity, making it a more powerful force in party-to-party diplomacy.

The importance given to the LDI within the CCP leadership was underscored when Xi Jinping in July delivered his Keynote speech at one of the most renowned events of the LDI, the Summit of the CPC and World Political Parties. The summit highlights the road traveled by the LDI.

During the Cultural Revolution, the LDI maintained formal relations with only ten countries. This July summit brought together the leaders of more than 500 political parties and organizations from more than 160 countries. The ILD recreated itself as a diplomatic power after being paralyzed during the Cultural Revolution.

Although the LDI does not receive the same funding as the Chinese military, nor the ostentatious New York Times profiles written about MFA diplomats, it still plays a vital role in Chinese foreign policy. Its work is crucial to the CCP’s strategy.

Whether it’s pursuing Maos’ world revolution, attracting foreign direct investment for Deng Xiaoping’s market reforms, and mobilizing international support for Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative, the Liaison Department international should be seen as a critical institution of Chinese foreign policy.

Connor Fiddler is a graduate student of the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University.