Adam Laxalt, Trump ally who sued to overturn Nevada election, Senate candidate





Adam Laxalt, an ally of former President Donald Trump who filed lawsuits to overturn the 2020 Nevada election results, is a candidate for the US Senate, the Associated Press reported.

Laxalt, a 42-year-old Republican, is looking to replace Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. The lawyer and Navy veteran ran for governor in 2018, but lost four percentage points to Steve Sisolak. Two years later, he worked as Trump’s campaign co-chair in the state and filed unsuccessful lawsuits against Nevada’s postal ballot. Laxalt also tried to stop the counting of votes in Clark County.

In 2014, Laxalt became the youngest attorney general in the United States at 35.

Andy Orellana, spokesman for the Nevada Democratic Victory group which supports Cortez Masto’s re-election campaign, said Laxalt as attorney general “has used his office for the benefit of his special interest donors.”

“He became Donald Trump’s main lackey in Nevada by staging a mock trial to support the Big Lie and overturn the 2020 election,” Orellana added.

For more Associated Press reporting, see below.

Laxalt filed his candidacy on Sunday evening, paving the way for what could be a decisive battle as both sides fight for control of Congress.

It is part of a political dynasty in Nevada. Cortez Masto succeeded US Senator Harry Reid in 2016 and became the first Latina elected to the US Senate.

Laxalt, a Reno-based lawyer, is the son of former US Senator Pete Domenici and a grandson of former Nevada Governor and US Senator Paul Laxalt. During his tenure as attorney general, Laxalt faced Republican Governor Brian Sandoval and his moderate allies in the state party.

Democrats have won the last two Senate races in Nevada by less than five points, but fear a similar low-turnout election as in 2014, the last midterm contest staged with a Democrat in the White House. That year, Republicans toppled nine seats to regain control of the Senate, and Laxalt led the Republican wave to victory in the state attorney general race. The opposition party has historically won seats in the midterm elections during a president’s first term.

Republicans and Democrats have been anticipating Laxalt’s entry into the race for months, and national politicians have publicly backed him as a candidate. His political consultant, Robert Uithoven, declined to comment on his candidacy on Monday.

Laxalt’s annual Basque Fry, held this weekend at a rural Nevada cattle ranch, served as an outing night for his Senate bid, with speakers praising him as a candidate despite not being has not yet officially announced. U.S. Senator Tom Cotton told an audience of around 4,000 that one of the reasons Laxalt had yet to announce was due to campaign fundraising rules, which require contributions to be disclosed quarterly a times candidates run for federal elections. Former Trump cabinet member Richard Grenell said he expected an official announcement on Tuesday.

Laxalt, who watched Saturday’s speakers from a VIP area near the stage, did not mention his candidacy but called his remarks a call to action a variety of campaign speeches.

“The people are ready to support us. Our state is ready to fight this. Americans are ready to fight this,” he said at the end of a speech on crime rates and platforms. social media “by ruthlessly applying the ruling elite’s worldview on everything from COVID to election integrity.”

In 2020, he led efforts to reverse President Joe Biden’s victory in the state. In each case, judges dismissed Laxalt’s challenges to the election results and the Republican Secretary of State for Nevada defended the results as reliable and accurate.

Orellana responded to the campaign materials by calling Laxalt a failed politician who once worked against Nevada residents.

“While Senator Cortez Masto gives priority to the Nevadans, Laxalt is watching only for himself,” he said.

The shadow of 2020 will likely be in the Senate race in Nevada, where state lawmakers passed a law in May to send all voters mail-in ballots in future elections. Republican candidates for governor in Virginia, secretary of state in Georgia, and for the United States Senate in Arizona and Ohio have taken positions on “electoral integrity,” ranging from expressing concerns about voters lists to outright claim that the 2020 result was invalid. On Saturday, Laxalt made reference to the integrity of the elections while Grenell and American Conservation Union President Matt Schlapp reiterated their claims about voter fraud and Trump’s victory in Nevada in the 2020 election without evidence.

Laxalt will face army veteran Sam Brown in the Republican primary next June. Candidates who hope to topple Cortez Masto have until March to declare their candidacy and have yet to file campaign finance reports.

