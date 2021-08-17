Alex Salmond’s conference agenda in Alba revealed with focus on independence

ALEX Salmond’s Alba party will debate next month whether the Scottish government should start negotiations with Boris Johnson now on independence and what possible action to take if the PM refuses.

A motion under the title “Independence Convention” was included in the draft agenda for the party conference, which was released to members last night and obtained by The National.

It is one of the 20 motions on the draft agenda and it offers a number of courses of action if Johnson refuses to speak to Nicola Sturgeon or does not accept a new referendum. They include multi-stakeholder campaigns, peace protests, and lawsuits in national and international courts.

The motion states: ‘Alba believes that Scottish independence is an overwhelming and immediate priority for the Scottish people and notes with growing concern the failure of the Scottish Government to implement the Scottish people’s successive electoral mandates to do so. advance this goal. Alba demands that the Scottish Parliament order the government to start independence negotiations with Westminster.

“If the UK government refuses to engage in, or even accept, a referendum process, then we are proposing a multi-party campaign of parliamentary action, peaceful popular mobilization, legal action in national and international courts and diplomatic initiatives. to uphold the sovereign will of the Scots. people.”

He adds that after the local elections next May, an independence convention is expected to be convened, including all elected representatives of the Scottish people to coordinate and give legitimacy and democratic authority to the ongoing independence campaign.

The demand for immediate independence negotiations with the British government was included in the Alba manifesto ahead of the May elections in Holyrood.

But the party was disappointed after failing to elect a single candidate as MSP.

He is now re-launching the call in a bid to increase pressure on the prime minister after she was criticized by some Yes supporters for not doing enough to advance the goal of independence.

Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to hold a new referendum before 2024 as long as the Covid pandemic is over.

The motion is to be debated at the Alba conference to be held at Greenock Town Hall on September 11-12.

About 750 members are expected with Salmond to deliver the closing speech on Sunday afternoon. The conference coincides with the SNP conference the same weekend.

Other motions include those on protecting women’s rights amid the ongoing feud over reforming the gender recognition law, and one proposing model legislation for prostitution.

The motion agrees with the Scottish Government’s NHS guidelines on commercial sexual exploitation, which outlines the adverse effects on female prostitutes and recognizes the legislative approach to prostitution developed in Sweden for more than 20 years old, now also adopted in Norway and other countries.

He says: “Alba further recognizes that in countries where prostitution is legalized, there is an associated increase in human trafficking, child prostitution and other forms of crime. Alba therefore supports the development of a Scottish model law which decriminalizes the sale of sexual services; criminalizes the purchase of sexual services and provides appropriate support to those who wish to exit commercial sexual exploitation.

Other motions included a call for Scotland to ‘join EFTA immediately after the Scottish Parliament has acquired competence to sign international treaties’.

Another motion calls for the protection of the Scottish battlefields from developers.

He said: “The Conference recognizes that Scotland has many historic battlefields and that we currently and imminently risk losing our history and heritage due to the growth of developments at Scottish heritage sites.

“The conference notes that the Culloden Battlefield is one of Scotland’s most visited sites and that the battlefield, boundaries and surrounding areas are and will continue to be threatened by businesses and individuals.

“The conference expresses concern at the danger posed by commercial and residential development on our historic battlefields and recent and current attempts to develop portions of the Culloden Battlefield.

“The Conference believes that there is a moral duty on our generation to preserve not only Scotland’s natural heritage, but also historic areas like the battlefields. ”

The Covid-19 also figures prominently with a motion calling for the extension of vaccination to young people “in emergency”.

Other motions include calls to abolish the council tax and replace it with an alternative system of local government funding, and an increase in Scottish government funding to the 32 local authorities in Scotland to fully mitigate the impact of the Covid pandemic on council budgets. .

The conference will also discuss increasing the Scottish children’s payment to £ 40 per week for 400,000 children in a quarter of a million households and to £ 500 per year for every low-income household in Scotland.

The same motion also calls for free lunches and breakfasts for all pupils in nursery, primary and secondary schools in Scotland, provided throughout the year and a doubling of the education maintenance allowance to help 30,000 pupils. schools and colleges from the poorest families to continue in education.