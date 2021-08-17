On the occasion of RI’s 76th anniversary, Jokowi leads a call of honor and sacred reflections at the TMP Kalibata





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) led the Honor and Sacred Reflection Ceremony held at Heroes Cemetery (TMP) Kalibata, Jakarta, Tuesday (8/17/2021), at 00:00 WIB. “In commemoration of Proclamation Day” The 76th independence of the Republic of Indonesia“We, who are present today, Tuesday August 17, 2021, at 00:00 WIB at the ceremony to commemorate the spirits and services of the heroes of the motherland and the nation who resided in this cemetery,” said President Jokowi , who read the script of the honorary ceremony and the sacred reflection. According to the president, there are 9,192 heroes TNI and Polri, the National Agency of struggle for 892 heroes, 63 national figures, 43 heroes are not known. In this way, the number of heroes in the Tomb Garden is 10,190 heroes. “The same goes for the heroes whose names and places are not well known in towns, in villages, on mountainsides, in valleys, gorges and at the bottom of the sea. We express the most great respect for the pleasure, sincerity and purity of sacrifices. heroes at the service of the struggle for the happiness of the fatherland and the nation, “he declared. “We swear and promise, the struggle of heroes is our struggle and the path of devotion is also our path”, President add. President Jokowi said the Indonesian people pray that the spirits of heroes will be received by Almighty God in the best possible place. The ceremony of honor and sacred reflection was followed by a moment of silence, then the lighting of the torches. In addition, the minister of worship Yaqut Cholil Qoumas led the reading of the prayer. Before closing, the ceremonial commander paid a final tribute to the heroes. In addition, the ceremony ended with a report from the Ceremonial Commander to the Ceremonial Inspector, President Joko Widodo. The president and his entourage then left the TMP in Kalibata. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

