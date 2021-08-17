Belgium suspends deportations of illegal Afghan migrants as Taliban seize Kabul





As a horrific migration crisis hits Afghanistan, Belgium has announced that it will not expel stranded Afghans to their homeland. On Monday, Belgian Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi confirmed the announcement stressing that the situation in this Central Asian country was terrible and that the Belgian administration had agreed not to return anyone. Hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people from Afghanistan now hope to reach Europe in search of a better life and also to escape the ultra-austere rules of the extremists. “The individual assessment of each [asylum] demand shows that the situation in Afghanistan is terrible and that you cannot fire anyone, ”Mahdi told state broadcaster VRT. No general prohibition Mahdi also stressed that Belgium would not adopt a general ban on repatriation to Afghanistan as it is studying each case separately. Earlier this week, other states in the European Union halted repatriation amid the worsening situation in the Taliban-controlled country. Irregular migration is not a new phenomenon, newly appointed Afghan ambassador to Ankara Amir Mohammad Ramin said on Thursday, adding that they were working with Turkish authorities on the issue. While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made it clear that his country is not a roadside hostel for the fleeing population, it is worth mentioning that the country hosts around 4 million refugees and the number is expected to increase. with the Taliban making spectacular advances in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden broke his silence on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan on August 17 shortly after midnightIST. The Head of State maintained his decision to end the longest military engagement of the United States by completing their withdrawal from Afghanistan where they have been involved since 2001. “I am President of the United States and the responsibility ends. with me, ”Biden said, adding that he was saddened by the facts the world is now facing, but the decision was the right one for America. Image: AP

