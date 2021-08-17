Prime Minister Modi’s Rs.100 trillion announcement for infrastructure development will make India Atmanirbhar: BJP’s Lanka Dinakar









Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): BJP chief Lanka Dinakar said on Monday that the 100,000 billion rupees announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for infrastructure development would help India become self-sufficient.

Addressing ANI, Dinakar said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in order to make India” Atmanirbhar Bharat “it is very important to develop the required infrastructure. For this, Rs 100 lakh crore was announced by the Prime Minister under “Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti Bharat” ‘. “

The BJP leader stressed that the project is already underway and aims to reduce transport time and improve industrial productivity through connectivity between roads, rail, airways and waterways.

“This project will boost the post-pandemic economy and improve our own production of technologies to reduce dependence on other countries. These integrated infrastructure projects are an integral part of various departments,” he said. . Dinakar said inclusive growth in all sectors will materialize to create hundreds and thousands of new job opportunities for the people of the country.

He also added that Prime Minister Modi has set a target for India to be energy independent by 2047 by replacing oil with other alternatives.

Quoting Rashtriya leader Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat, he said, “If we cannot become Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) then we tend to depend on other countries like China and may have to bow to them. As Mohan Bhagwat mentioned, ‘swadeshi’ means doing business on Indian terms while ensuring economic security. The adaptation of technology should be based on our conditions. “

The BJP chief said India was one of the first five countries to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Previously, we were always waiting for vaccine imports from other countries. And now, other countries are waiting for the vaccine from India. Our vision is to grow in all sectors without too much dependence on other countries,” he said. he adds. (ANI)

