UK launches resettlement program for vulnerable Afghans





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain to launch new resettlement program for Afghans most in need, especially women and girls, after Taliban take control of the country, PM will announce Boris Johnson. British soldiers work amid chaotic scenes in Kabul to help evacuate British nationals and Afghan citizens who worked for the British government, after thousands descend at the airport in an attempt to flee the country. Johnson has said international partners must come together to help prevent a humanitarian crisis, having withdrawn the remaining British troops from Afghanistan following the US withdrawal of President Joe Biden. “The British team in Afghanistan are working around the clock under incredibly difficult circumstances to help British nationals and as many others as possible get to safety as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for Johnson’s office said on Monday. in Downing Street. The UK government has been criticized in the past by opposition politicians, aid agencies and some members of the judiciary for failing to take into account what they say are enough refugees in previous migrant crises in Europe. The government is now expected to make plans for a resettlement program for Afghanistan that will be separate from the UK asylum system, its office said. It is likely to be similar to a program that brought Syrians from refugee camps to Britain. The government spokesperson said Johnson was also working to rally the international community to prevent a humanitarian crisis from engulfing Afghanistan. “This means providing all possible support to the Afghan people who have worked so hard to make the country a better place for the past 20 years and who now need our help,” the spokesperson said. Johnson plans to hold a virtual meeting of Group of Seven leaders in the coming days to discuss how to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a source of international terrorist threats and how to support the people there. He met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday and plans to meet with other world leaders in the coming days. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/uk-launch-resettlement-scheme-vulnerable-213557010.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos