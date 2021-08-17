Politics
Xi Jinping visits Tibet in 100 years of CCP territorial expansion parade
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Tibet in July 2021. During this visit, Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China, meets with senior officials of the Tibetan military command and reviewed development plans, the official statement said.
His visit comes in the wake of the 100e anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which was celebrated July 1 of this year.
An important visit
It was the first visit by a Chinese president to Tibet in 30 years. What is also worth noting is that he visited places like Nyingchi, which are very close to the LAC (Line of Actual Control) with India. China has attempted to signal that it controls the levers of power and influence in its outlying regions and this visit provided President Xi Jinping’s opportunity to do so.
The visit also comes after the Prime Minister of India expressed his wishes to the Dalai Lama on his birthday, July 6. This is the first time he has done so publicly since 2015.
Secondly, furthermore, the visit allowed China to present its development model, illustrated by the fact that Xi Jinping chose to travel by high speed train from Nyingchi to Lhasa in Tibet. China has argued that its takeover of Tibet has improved levels of development there since its annexation, which Beijing calls “peaceful liberation of Tibet”.
Third, the tour was designed for both national and international audiences. It could also mean that China is escalating the tension on the Tibetan front, which has generally been seen as a secondary theater, after the Taiwanese theater.
Fourth, for a long time now, India has given refuge to the Tibetan government in exile and it has been a thorn in the side of China. For this reason, Chinese President Xi Jinping may have chosen to travel to Tibet to send a message to India. New Delhi has been home to the Dalai Lama since 1959, after the Chinese crackdown on Tibetans.
Takeaways for Japan
There is a lesson here is that China is not going to give in on land claims.
This means that democratic countries like India, Japan, the United States and Australia must develop a concerted strategy regarding the Tibetan cause. The Dalai Lama is also aging and China is sure to make a splash when it comes to the anointing of the next Dalai Lama. Countries like India and Japan, which have large Buddhist populations, should consider and prepare a specific succession plan.
Why Tibet is important to China
Tibet is important to China for a multitude of reasons.
First, the Tibetan Plateau is the source of many of Asia’s major rivers, and water control gives China an advantage over geopolitical issues.
Second, China has set up many military bases in Tibet, and it has the advantage of height. Tibet is a very useful springboard when it comes to the Indian front, as well as the countries of Southeast Asia.
Third, along with Xinjiang, Tibet is one of those areas where China’s control is still tenuous, and Xi Jinping would like to strengthen the perception of control. While China’s brutal crackdown in Xinjiang has caught the world’s attention, Xi would like to show a more benevolent face of China to Tibet.
Fourth, the majority of the Tibetan population is Buddhist, and the religion is anathema to Chinese Communists. Therefore, slowly but surely, China suppressed religion in Tibet. Keep in mind that China has always viewed religion as a threat, whether it comes from Christianity, Islam in Xinjiang, or local groups like Falun Gong.
Takeaway for India
The main idea behind recent Chinese initiatives is to keep India bogged down along its northern borders and reduce its options vis-à-vis its ties with China. Therefore, New Delhi must be careful with any redeployment of troops. Any strategy such as a sudden withdrawal of forces from the Pakistani border to the Chinese border could in fact be a trick played by China.
It should be noted here that China and India clashed in Bhutan’s Doklam region in 2017. Last year, the two sides had a major skirmish in the Galwan Valley, which claimed their lives. to Indian and Chinese soldiers, the first in 45 years.
For India, Tibet is the source of rivers like the Brahmaputra, which flow into northeast India before entering Bangladesh. As of now, India and China do not have a water sharing treaty and that could become a big problem in the future.
Chinese bravado
The fact that Xi Jinping was able to land with his entourage at Nyingchi Mainling Airport, which is close to the LAC with India, shows the remarkable advances in infrastructure on the Chinese side of the border.
It should also be borne in mind that successive Indian governments in the past have deliberately avoided improving infrastructure in northeast India, given the threat from China, as happened during the Chinese aggression of 1962. However, although this reluctance to develop has now changed, there is still a long way to go on the infrastructure front as far as northeast India is concerned, particularly in the Border state of Arunachal Pradesh.
President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Tibet serves to underscore the fact that China still has a few tricks up its sleeve. Therefore, it is high time for India to keep a close eye on developments in Tibet.
At the same time, India and countries like Japan should raise their voices on the plight of ordinary Tibetans in international forums.
Author: Dr Rupakjyoti Borah
Dr Borah is Principal Investigator at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies in Tokyo. The opinions expressed here are personal. Find his articles on JAPAN Forward on this link and on Twitter @rupakj.
