President Joko Widodo presents TKDD budget, state revenue and budget deficit plan in RAPBN 2022
In 2022, the budget for transfers to regions and village funds (TKDD) is forecast at IDR 770.4 trillion. The budget will focus on a number of policies, among others, to improve the quality of spending in the regions in order to accelerate the distribution of social assistance, pursue the policy of using DTUs (general transfer funds), increase the efficiency of the use of DTK (special transfer funds), and continue to strengthen synergies in budget planning.
In addition, the government will prioritize the use of village funds for the economic revival of the village. Regarding TKDD, President Joko Widodo said the government will continue to strengthen the quality control of these funds.
This was what the president said during the government’s statement on the APBN bill for fiscal year 2022 and its financial note before the DPR RI plenary meeting held in the plenary meeting room, Nusantara. MPR / DPR / DPD RI Building, Jakarta, Monday August 16, 2021.
The government will also continue to strengthen Quality control TKDD (transfers to regions and village funds) in order to improve and distribute public services throughout Indonesia, as well as to ensure that national priority programs executed by regional governments operate in an effective, efficient, transparent and equitable manner, said the president.
The President said that sharpening is also carried out in the management of the Papua and West Papua Special Self-Government Fund. The sharpening was carried out in accordance with the promulgation of Law number 2 of 2021 which brought changes in the management of the Special Autonomy Fund for the better.
The extension and increase of the amount of the Special Autonomy Fund to 2.25% of the ceiling of the General National Allocation Fund is accompanied by improvements and a refinement of the policies of the allocation regime, distribution and governance of the Special Autonomy Fund. This effort is expected to have a significant impact on improving the well-being of the people of Papua, the president continued.
The government hopes that various state spending policies as a whole can encourage the achievement of development goals in 2022. The president targets the open unemployment rate of 5.5-6.3 percent, the poverty rate of ‘around 8.5 to 9%, the unemployment rate an inequality rate of around 8.5% to 9%, with a ratio of around 0.376% to 0.378%, and the index human development in the range of 73.41% to 73.46%.
To achieve the above development goals, it is necessary to increase government revenue in 2022 to Rs 1,840,700 billion, made up of tax revenues of Rs 1,506.9 billion and non-tax revenues of Rs. the state (PNBP) of 333.2 trillion rupees, he added.
In addition, the mobilization of State revenue will take the form of optimization of tax revenue and reform of the management of the PNBP (non-tax revenue of the State).
Regarding tax revenues, the Head of State is of the opinion that tax reform must be continued to strengthen independence in development financing. The tax reform aims to bring justice to all Indonesians.
Tax reform has been carried out by broadening the tax base, increasing compliance, and improving tax governance and administration to increase the tax rate. In addition, the establishment of various appropriate and measurable tax incentives should accelerate the recovery and increase the competitiveness of domestic investment, as well as stimulate economic transformation, said the head of state.
Efforts to increase PNBP also continue by improving planning and reporting processes using information technology, strengthening governance and oversight of PNBP, optimizing asset management, increasing collection and the settlement of PNBP debts, as well as by encouraging innovation in services.
Meanwhile, linked to the 2022 budget deficit, the government plans to reach 4.85% of GDP (gross domestic product) or 868.0 trillion rupees. The president explained that the 2022 deficit plan is an important step in achieving fiscal consolidation. He hopes that in 2023 the budget deficit can return to its highest level of 3%.
The 2022 budget deficit will be financed using secure and carefully managed sources of finance, while maintaining fiscal sustainability. The commitment to maintain fiscal sustainability is implemented so that the debt level is within controlled limits, he explained.
2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/presiden-joko-widodo-sampaikan-anggaran-tkdd-pendapatan-negara-dan-rencana-defisit-anggaran-dalam-rapbn-2022/
