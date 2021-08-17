Border wall to prevent Afghan refugees from entering Turkey





From a hill on the Iranian border, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stares at a thin strip of concrete. A newly constructed wall extends to the horizon to prevent Afghan refugees from entering Turkey. We cut them off, Akar says of the refugees. The Minister is on the road with a group … From a hill on the Iranian border, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stares at a thin strip of concrete. A newly constructed wall extends to the horizon to prevent Afghan refugees from entering Turkey. We cut them off, Akar says of the refugees. The minister traveled with a group of military, media officials and journalists close to the government to the border to show Turks that the government is responding to voters’ dismay at the growing number of refugees from Afghanistan: The Wall is meant to show determination. The concrete modules reinforced with barbed wire currently under construction on the Turkish-Iranian border are three meters high, 2.70 meters wide and weigh seven tons. A four-meter-deep ditch is expected to make it even more difficult for refugees to cross the Turkish border. Watchtowers, thermal cameras and reconnaissance drones are also part of the border regime. If refugees were to cross the wall, soldiers and police on the Turkish side would wait to intercept them, as Akar explained. The wall is almost 160 kilometers long. Now it is quickly extended to 300 kilometers. Over the past five years, Turkey has also built a border wall with Syria that stretches 900 kilometers along the border. The construction of the wall has also started on the border with Iraq: Turkey is closed to the south and to the east. According to Akar, Turkish forces have arrested and returned around 62,000 refugees at the Iranian border since the start of the year. A “growing wave of Afghan refugees” is crossing Iran into Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said over the weekend. It sounded very different a few days ago. There could be no question of an influx of refugees from Afghanistan, Erdogan said. After the Taliban take control of the capital Kabul, the number of refugees is expected to continue to rise. The opposition accuses the Erdogan government of betraying Turkish interests in its refugee policy. Opponents of Erdogan struck a chord with the Turkish population. After hosting 3.6 million Syrians and around half a million Afghans, many Turks no longer want refugees in their country. In view of this vote, Erdogan would have decided to reorient the question of refugees. Akar’s visit to the border and photos of the new wall are part of this turning maneuver. At the same time, Erdogan is trying to influence the Taliban. Over the weekend, he received Pakistani President Arif Alvi in ​​Istanbul to talk to him about solutions for refugees. Erdogan also expressed his willingness to invite Taliban leaders to Turkey for talks. (sgu)

