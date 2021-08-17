Prime Minister Modi pledged to strengthen popular democracy in JK: Jitendra Singh









Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was determined to strengthen popular democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh’s remarks came during his visit to Kathua where he attended several programs.

Speaking at an event here, Singh said: “The consistency, conviction and commitment with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritizes Jammu and Kashmir is reflected in the fact that even during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday, he referred to Jammu and Kashmir more than once. “ According to the statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Union Minister said Prime Minister Modi not only mentioned the delimitation exercise currently underway, but also referred to the plans for elections to the Legislative Assembly in the coming times.

“The passion and intensity with which he has worked towards this goal is confirmed by the fact that in order to secure the elections for the Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister has not only shown unwavering determination. compromise, but also made history by holding the first District Development Council election in Jammu and Kashmir, ”he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh also convened a joint meeting of district administration, DDC and prominent citizens in Kathua, where he reviewed the progress of the various work in progress and also called for interaction and a close integration between administration and citizens. (ANI)

