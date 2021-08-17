135 crore people could be saved from Covid thanks to the Modi government: Gujarat MP Devusinh Chauhan





Communication Ministry Minister of State (MoS) and Kheda Constituency Member of Parliament Devusinh Chauhan said that due to the government led by Narendra Modi in the Center, India was able to save its 135 million of people despite having only one lab to test for coronavirus at the start of the pandemic.

Chauhan was speaking in Banaskantha’s Palanpur on Monday as part of BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra. Districts such as Kheda Anand are usually referred to as NRI districts, so people there ask me when will we have such a facility similar to that in America where you are airlifted to a hospital when you have an accident… I tell them what is the need for such a facility when these countries got tired of the pandemic when India could protect its 135 crore people. It is not that we have not suffered financial loss or death, but thanks to this government we have also been saved. The vaccine is the only measure to save you from corona. Previously, vaccines against cholera and malaria took 10 years to come… Imagine what would have happened if the vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic had arrived in 10 years… There was only one laboratory in Pune for check the corona… We have strengthened our infrastructure and not only saved our people but also helped other countries (sic), said Chauhan. After receiving Ambaji’s blessings in the temple, I arrived in the sacred land of northern Gujarat. If you go to a mela (fair) there is usually a huge crowd, a little boy will have a hard time watching the events … if the boy is helped by a tall person by putting him on his shoulders then he can also watch the mela. Likewise for me to see further, you (audience) and the senior leaders of the BJP have put me on their shoulders. What can I say about the efficiency of Prime Minister Modi’s work… you must all have seen him as the chief minister, he added. Praising Banaskantha for its ability to produce 85 lakh liters of milk daily, making it the largest dairy in Asia, Chauhan said, this district is the greatest example of cooperation and when the prime minister opens a trade union cooperation ministry , it is thanks to the hard work of people of Banaskantha (sic). Chauhan also praised Prime Minister Modi’s initiative regarding Jan Dhan’s bank account program and said: We know the poor don’t even go into a bank… Only through leadership Prime Minister’s visionary that banks have reached households in India and managed to open accounts for over 40 crore people. If there is a government that can save Re 1 people and turn it into Rs 10, it is PM Modi. Parts of Banaskantha that share the border with Pakistan may dry up and turn into a dark area like the Rann of Kutch… However, due to the hard work of Banaskantha farmers and support from the government, these parts are now hui all green (sic), said Chauhan.

