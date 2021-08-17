EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Will Boris Johnson, home alone, poach G7 leader Emily Scott?

Faced with the prospect of walking downing Street without his wife now that he has had to ditch his West Country vacation, Boris Johnson is courting a private chef.

I can reveal that the Prime Minister sent charismatic Cornish cook Emily Scott a personal note after enjoying her menu when she cooked dinner for him, Carrie and the US President and First Lady Joe and Jill Biden at the G7 earlier this summer.

Not only that, but on the weekend Scott was invited to a special event in her honor at No.10 with her boyfriend, winemaker Mark Hellyar.

Boris had rushed to Westminster after his summer vacation to attend a Cobra emergency meeting on the events in Afghanistan.

The PM and his wife love fine food and have been regularly spotted dining in trendy London restaurants. Pictured is the Prime Minister and Carrie with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill

Boris, 57, had personally written the 46-year-old chef to thank her for her efforts at G7, where she cooked dishes including roasted turbot with new Cornish potatoes and wild garlic pesto followed by ‘an English strawberry pavlova, and fudge petit fours with curd cream.

‘The menu was really delicious and your style complimented [sic] perfectly beautiful surroundings, ”he enthusiastically.

Scott replied that it was an “honor” to cook for him, adding that it was a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

I can reveal the Prime Minister sent a personal note to charismatic Cornish cook Emily Scott, pictured outside number 10 with partner Mark Hellyar

Boris, 57, had personally written to the 46-year-old leader thanking her for her efforts at the G7

Pescatarian Carrie is sure to be delighted with this menu, who has followed Scott on Instagram. The chef, who appeared on BBC Two’s Great British Menu, recently opened a new restaurant in the lavish Newquay Watergate Bay hotel, where diners can enjoy turbot with black truffle and roast chicken sauce. for 55 per person or burbot for 50.

The PM and his wife love fine food and have been regularly spotted dining in trendy London restaurants. However, neither enjoys cooking, which is why we spent 12,500 Daylesford Organic food items in the course of a year.

Carrie has told friends that she will be staying in the West Country until September, not that she has ever cooked for Boris anyway.

Maybe Scott could provide Boris “home alone” with ready meals?

Aging shamefully, Madge turns 63 with toyboy

The Queen of Pop marked the occasion by sharing a photo of herself with her 27-year-old toyboy, dancer Ahlamalik Williams, licking an ice cream while squeezing her thigh.

While some might spend their 63rd birthdays having a party with their grandchildren or visiting the local garden center, Madonna enjoyed the more racy celebrations.

“Let the birthday games begin,” said Madonna, who was previously married to British director Guy Ritchie. She has been dating Williams for over two years, having met him when he auditioned for a role on his Rebel Heart tour in 2015.

Also at the party were daughter Lourdes, who is three years younger than Williams, son Rocco, 21, and foster children David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and eight-year-old twins Estere and Stella. Ciccone.

Renowned cellist Julian Lloyd Webber won’t be in the Proms audience, even though he only lives a stone’s throw from the Royal Albert Hall.

Lloyd Webber, who was forced to stop performing in 2014 after developing a herniated disc in his neck, tells me, “I have a harder time going to concerts. They remind me of what I’ve lost and I really miss that incredible contact with a live audience. ‘

Hollywood roles are murder for killing Eve Jodie’s family

The Liverpudlian actress claimed that she needed to take a shower after finishing filming each day to remove all traces of the character she was playing.

She’s only appeared in one Hollywood movie so far, but Killing Eve star Jodie Comer seems to have taken over all of “La La Land” already.

“What I do now, even though I have like a night photoshoot, I get a boiling, very hot shower and it’s my kind of day rinse and get out of it,” the actress explains, 28-year-old who stars opposite Ryan Reynolds in the action film Free Guy. “Having a little ritual made the difference. “

She adds of her acting, “Over the past year or so, I have definitely noticed how much this affects my mood in the slightest way. It’s my family that bears the brunt because it is. is just that my head is in a completely different space.

Most stars would be flattered if their performances were emulated by Beyonce and Lady Gaga, but Barbra Streisand is not one of them.

Asked about the tribute Beyonce paid when Streisand received an American honor in 2008, she replied, “Well, she sang it for the first time, and I didn’t think it was good enough for her.

“I still think like a director and want the best for my actors and singers. I know she did it again, and she did it beautifully the second time around.

Of A Star Is Born, which starred Gaga in the role she had previously played on screen, Babs said, “I was surprised at how similar it looked to the version I made. in 1976. I thought it was a bad idea. ‘

Dame Judi’s call to save Afghan veterans

Dame Judi Dench is desperately worried about those who work for Nowzad and is pressuring the PM to issue them visas

Dame Judi Dench loves animals so much that she once gave her goldfish word of mouth. So it has caused her great grief that women who have been trained as vets for a British animal charity in Afghanistan are stranded there and risk death.

She is desperately worried about those who work for Nowzad and is pressuring the prime minister to issue them visas.

“So much constructive work will be destroyed,” she told me. “All their lives are now threatened by the Taliban.”

This time Dominic Cummings took it further than Barnard Castle. . . Boris Johnson’s former right-hand man was a sight for sore eyes while on vacation with his family in Ullapool, Wester Ross. It is believed that Cummings, who memorably claimed to have made the 30-mile trip to Barnard Castle to “test his eyesight”, could take the North Coast 500 road trip.