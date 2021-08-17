Ruling party must ensure new seeds of division are not sown: Shiv Sena | Bombay News

Days after Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi said August 14 will now be celebrated as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the Shiv Sena targeted the prime minister saying the ruling party must ensure that new seeds of division are not sown. The Sena said on Monday that mere symbolism will not take away the pain of the partition of India on August 14, 1947.

In a scathing criticism, an editorial by Sena spokesman Saamana further said that like the pain of the partition, the displacement of the Kashmiri pandits was just as painful, but they did not return to the valley.

He further added, The Pain of Partition will not go away by mere symbolism, but specific action is needed … If the displaced Kashmiri Pandits had secured their rights and homes in the Kashmir Valley, a lot could be accomplished … Much Congress and leftist leaders, who were involved in the freedom struggle and even staunch pro-Hindutva leader Veer Savarkar, were in favor of a two-nation theory. It was the same with the Hindu Mahasabha. The BJP and Jana Sangh had not yet seen its dawn.

The Sena, which shares power with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, said in the editorial that only former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi managed to avenge the pain of partition by dividing Pakistan and destroying the concept of two nations on which Pakistan was formed.

As a Maharashtra BJP politician, his spokesperson said he was not commenting on Saamana’s editorial.