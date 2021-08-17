BJP kicks off Jan Ashirwad Yatra with new ministers | Latest India News

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched Jan Ashirwad Yatras from different parts of the country on Monday, accusing the opposition of compromising democracy by delaying the monsoon session of parliament which has just ended. Thirty-nine ministers, who were inducted into the Union’s Council of Ministers on July 7, will be among these yatras in 22 states.

On Monday, nearly a dozen central ministers took part in yatras held to introduce the newly inducted ministers to the people and tell them the parties’ version of the monsoon session erasing from parliament. This was decided after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to present his cabinet in both houses of parliament due to the opposition protest seeking a discussion of the espionage controversy of Pegasus, the agitation of farmers and rising prices.

During such a yatra undertaken by Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, the mainstay of his speech was the opposition’s alleged efforts to derail the session. Parliament is for discussion, not for dancing on the tables. The books kept there are for reading, not tearing, he said at a public meeting held to congratulate him in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Yadav, a CBO leader who, before being inducted as minister, was the party’s national secretary general, responsible for seven state elections, called the disruption a lack of respect and said: change in Indian politics is about to happen, it started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition did not allow him to present the ministers, it is an insult to the people. And when the time comes, the people of this country will give them (the opposition) a suitable response.

The government had previously alleged that the opposition, by not relying on the tradition of running ministers for parliament, had shown contempt for representatives of socially and educationally backward classes, women and other marginalized sections, who got a seat at the high table.

This was reinforced Monday in Coimbatore by L Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Audiovisual, when he accused the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress of not allowing him to be presented to Parliament because he was Dalit. DMK has been in power for 20 years, but have they made someone from a poor, ordinary family into a Union Minister? No, said Murugan, who was the former president of Tamil Nadu BJP.

Searching the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, Murugan said that through his enthronement and several others from backward communities as Union ministers, Prime Minister Modi has shown the spirit of social justice.

Modi ji is the true champion of social justice, said the minister, who had previously served as vice-chair of national SC / ST commissions. Im from a poor and ordinary family. Congress and the DMK did not want someone like me, who is now Union Minister, to be introduced, Murugan said at the start of his three-day tour.

Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in ​​her constituency of Koderma called Narendra Modi’s government an inclusive government that represents all segments of society.

The basic philosophy of BJP is to work for Antyodaya, who is the last man standing. The Narendra Modi government works with the mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. I thank the PM for giving me an opportunity. In the current cabinet there are 11 women, 28 CBOs, 12 SCs and 8 from the ST community, she said.

Annapurna Devi, the second MP from Jharkhand to join the Modi cabinet after Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, is a former Rashtriya Janata Dal veteran. She was the chairperson of the RJD’s Jharkhand led by Lalu Prasad Yadav when she switched sides and joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 general election.

Newly inducted Union Ministers Bharti Pawar (Health and Family Welfare), Kapil Patil (MoS Panchayati Raj) and Bhagwat Karad (MoS finance) also released their yatras in different parts of Maharashtra.

In Gujarat, Union Ministers Mahendra Munjapara and Devusinh Chauhan boarded the yatra a day after Union Minister Darshna Jardosh (MoS of Railways and Textiles) began her tour on Sunday from the city of Karamsad. The car rally of Junior Minister of Women and Children Development Mahendra Munjapara, MP for Surendranagar, started in Ahmedabad, while MP for Kheda and Junior Minister of Communications Devusinh Chauhan started his yatra from Palanpur in Banaskantha district.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Deputy Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala will start their yatras from August 17th. In Bihar, the yatras will start from August 19.

Following relentless opposition protests in both Houses of Parliament which saw procedures affected, the government accused the opposition of disrespecting parliamentary etiquette, wasting public money and spending ‘one problem to another instead of engaging in debates and discussions.

On Sunday, a delegation of seven Union ministers submitted a memorandum to Rajya Sabha’s vice president, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, to take tough action against what they called acts unprecedented, extreme and violent in the upper house in the final hours of the monsoon that hit the disruption. August 11 meeting. On that day, there was a heckling in the House as a result of which at least two marshals complained that they had been roughed up by some opposition lawmakers.