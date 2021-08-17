NA adjourned 24 times due to lack of quorum: Pildat – Pakistan





Imran attended seven sessions, Shehbaz 10 sessions this year 100 bills passed in the first three years of the PTI government

ISLAMABAD: Although the National Assembly has achieved better results in terms of legislation during the third parliamentary year which has just ended, it has not seen any improvement in the participation of members, including Prime Minister Imran Khan because 24 of the total 79 sessions were adjourned due to lack of quorum.

According to a report called Three Years of the 15th National Assembly: Citizens Perspective released on Monday by the Pakistan Institute for Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat), Prime Minister Khan only attended seven, out of a total of 79 sessions. assembly, while opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif only attended 10 sessions.

The absence of ministers and parliamentary secretaries has been constantly criticized not only by the opposition but also by the discontent of presidents on several occasions for three years, the report says, adding that in the third parliamentary year, presidents severely criticized the absence of the ministers concerned and parliamentary secretaries on at least four occasions.

The lack of presence of deputies led to multiple adjournments in the sittings of the third year of the Assembly. The data shows that the lack of quorum was reported in 49 sessions while 24 sessions (31%) had to be adjourned due to the lack of quorum in the assembly.

To maintain the quorum, the presence of at least 86 members, or a quarter of the 342 members of the house, is required.

While politics in Pakistan has not yet fully evolved to rid itself of political grievances, the National Assembly has faced an extraordinarily high degree of political toxicity that was largely absent from previous assemblies, especially assemblies during of the 2008-2013 and 2013-2018 mandates, although the 14th National Assembly faced a prolonged sit-in and an attack on its premises by the then-opposition PTI and its ally PAT, the report said.

As far as political coups are concerned, the year has been free for everyone. Whether it is calling former prime ministers traitors or bringing children of political opponents into the thick of politics, the 15th National Assembly has seen and heard it all. As a result, the assembly witnessed serious disruption which was caused by chaos in the house with Treasury and opposition lawmakers almost at hand, no later than the 2021 budget session.

According to the report, legislative activity saw a sharp increase in the third year of the National Assembly which ended on August 12 with the passage of 60 laws. This is a 100% increase from the 30 bills passed in the second year by the assembly. The first year saw the passage of only 10 bills. Overall, the current National Assembly has passed 100 bills in the first three years, compared to a total of 69 bills that were passed by the previous National Assembly in its first three years.

The increase in the legislative activity of the 15th National Assembly during its first three years is therefore 45% greater than that of legislation during the first three years of the previous National Assembly, he said.

Another positive development has been the decrease in the number of ordinances taken by the government in the assembly during the third year. Up to 20 ordinances were laid in the house in the third year, compared to 31 ordinances laid in the congregation in its second year, a decrease of about 35%. Up to 29 ordinances were taken by the previous government in the first three years of the 14th National Assembly, compared to 58 ordinances made by the current government at the 15th National Assembly in three years, an increase of 100%.

In its third year, the National Assembly only met for 79 working days, which was down 11 pc compared to 89 working days in the second year. On average, the National Assembly met 88 working days per year during its first three years. In comparison, the previous National Assembly under the PML-N government met an average of 99 working days per year during its first 3 years. Also in this sense, the performance of the 15th National Assembly has decreased by 11% compared to the 14th National Assembly.

For its third year, the National Assembly met for 217 hours and six minutes. Hours of work have decreased by 36% compared to the second year of the assembly when it met for a total of 340 hours and 20 minutes. The average working time of the 15th National Assembly in three years is 284 hours and 52 minutes. During the first three years of the 14th National Assembly, the average working time was 312 hours and 5 minutes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan only attended seven sessions in the third year, which matches his presence in the second year. On average, the Prime Minister attended 12% of the sessions during the first three years of the National Assembly. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attended an average of 16% of sessions in the first three years.

Likewise, opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif attended 13% of the sessions in the third year. This has improved from just 4pc of his attendance in the second year of the assembly. However, if we compare to the average attendance of former opposition leader Syed Khurshid Shah, who attended an average of 75% of the sessions of the 14th Assembly in its first three years, the average attendance of Shahbaz Sharif is only calculated at 24pc in three years.

Posted in Dawn, le 17 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1641104 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos