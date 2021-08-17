Voiced by Amazon Polly

After the publication of the recent alarming IPCC report on climate change with stern warnings for the future of humanity, the Spanish food activists behind Heura sent an urgent message to British politician Boris Johnson: stop ignoring science and incorporate plant-based diets into the climate. Politics.

Following the dangerous inaction of the UK government, Heura activists and co-founders Marc Coloma and Bernat Aaos released the video message and launched a petition to demand that world leaders support plant-based diets to fight climate change. Ahead of COP26, they also drafted a open letter to Boris Johnson, who said: We have listened to your comments. We have noticed your (lack of) actions. Now is the time to act and treat diet as a key way to positively impact the climate crisis.

Read it full letter here and click here to watch the video campaign.

Heura letter Boris Johnson

In some countries, 42% of people support the promotion of a plant-based diet as climate policy, according to the United Nations People’s Climate Vote, largest ever public poll on climate change with a world average of 30%. Another alternative meat leader, Impossible Foods, also released a report on how animal farming is destroying the Earth, demonstrating how sustainable plant-based foods can help tackle the main impacts of climate change.

Catalan brand Heura has become known for its courageous and hard-hitting messages, having recently sent out a similar call to action for Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. In an interview with vegconomist, Heura co-founder Bernat Aaos explained: We were born out of activism. We built the whole structure of the company out of activism.

Sign the petition here.