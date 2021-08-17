Erdogan accumulates crises – Market Research Telecast

On August 14, 20 years ago, a group of politicians whose most visible leader was Recep Tayyip Erdogan founded the Justice and Development Party (AKP). In just 15 months it won the elections by absolute majority and since then it has not missed a single appointment with the polls at the national level, becoming the most successful party since Turkey started to organize democratic elections in the middle of the last century. . With one part of the country burned by fire and the other inundated, Erdogan preferred to postpone the festivities which were planned for Saturday. But there is more: the economy has not finished taking off and problems mount for the Turkish president, as the opposition smelled blood and launched the attack.

For months, the AKP has recorded its worst figures ever: after obtaining 50% of the vote five years ago, the polls now place it below the 34% obtained in the first elections in which it took part. Data that does not reflect the impact of the devastating floods of recent weeks, with more than 40 dead and dozens missing, and the more than 150,000 hectares and eight lives that the fires have destroyed. All this amid strong criticism for the government’s delay in taking action.

For Turkish political scientist Seren Selvin Korkmaz, this is the umpteenth proof of the ineffectiveness of the regime set up three years ago to replace the parliamentary system. Erdogan advocated the presidential system as a way to speed up decision-making and increase stability, but the system has shown its inability to cope with crises. The first reason is that this system personalizes authority and prevails over institutions. Rather than talent or technical expertise, it is loyalty to the president that counts. Even the bureaucracy has lost its capacity to act, writes the expert in a Middle East Institute newsletter.

Presidential decrees are one example. It is not uncommon to wake up on a Saturday and find that, in the night or at dawn, the president has made a controversial and unexpected decision: whether it is the appointment of an auditor. in a particular institution, the change of governor of the Central Bank (four in the last two years) or the unilateral exit from an international treaty such as the Istanbul Convention against gender-based violence.

If last year ended with serious suspicions of manipulation of data on deaths from covid-19, this year 2021 began with protests by students of the most prestigious university in the country against the imposition of a rector by Erdogan – in a rare gesture, the president finally reconsidered and in July he sacked the rector. In the months that followed, there were regular reports of corruption, the discovery of a human trafficking network for the benefit of the mayors of the ruling party, attacks against the opposition parties (in particular the HDP pro -kurdish), environmental crises (the Marmara Sea covered with white mucilage, the use of the country as a dumping ground for Europe or the resistance of hundreds of villagers against deforestation due to mining activity), as well as revelations on the links with the Mafia of certain sectors of the government. As if that were not enough, the controversial decisions of the president in monetary matters caused a devaluation of the lira, with the consequent increase in inflation and the difficulties of millions of families in a context of economic crisis.

Erdogan’s party has gradually lost support in recent years due to an amalgamation of different crises. And he does not know how to handle the situation, but rather seeks ways to postpone the inevitable: an electoral defeat, believes Berk Esen, professor of political science at Sabanci University in Istanbul. Although the AKP remains the most popular party in the country, polls for a year have shown that united opposition parties are more represented than the AKP and its far-right allies. For the first time in more than a decade, moreover, the opposition managed to set the agenda and steer the debate on its ground, for example with a campaign which questioned those responsible for the volatilization of the currencies of the Central Bank, and aimed at the president’s son-in-law and former finance minister, Berat Albayrak, who resigned last year after several appointments made by his stepfather that he did not like.

The Albayrak did not reappear in public, sparking debates over the leader’s succession. Internal struggles between AKP or government factions have become more frequent and also, more frequently, are emerging. According to Esen, these are struggles for “the spoils”, since the system now has less to share both due to the economic situation and the loss of important communes: “In highly institutionalized authoritarian regimes based on a strong party, like the Chinese or the Soviet, the deal is that you have to sacrifice early in your career and as you move up through the ranks you get more benefits. But in a personalist regime like this, where there is no longer a strong party, nobody knows if it is worth making sacrifices because we do not know if the regime will last, so we are looking for a benefit. immediate. And for that, you have to maintain a direct line with Erdogan, as power is increasingly held by a smaller group of people around Erdogan and his family, and prevent others from accessing that access. So all these people hate each other and Erdogan is happy because he sees the elites fighting without anyone challenging him. “

During the recent fires and during meetings with residents who complained about the poor economic situation, the Turkish president was not very sensitive. Some argue that this is because the clique that surrounds Erdogan withholds information about the real situation in the country, others attribute it to age fatigue and a political career, taking as an example a recent speech in which he remained half asleep while speaking.

The next few months will be crucial for Erdogan’s future: to show off the United States, the Turkish president has agreed to let his army seize Kabul airport in Afghanistan, and is seeking to negotiate with the United States. Taliban to ensure the safety of your troops in a mission that is not very popular with us. But precisely the advance of the Taliban provokes the flight of thousands of Afghans who, via Iran, are heading towards Turkey and the European Union. The opposition saw the migration issue as a means of wearing down the executive and adopted a populist discourse that seeks to exacerbate the anti-refugee sentiment of the Turkish population, especially those most affected by the crisis.

However, it wouldn’t be the first time Erdogan has recovered from a critical situation. “He is a politician who, at a time when he is losing support, is able to manage the situation and create a favorable situation for him”, explains zer Sencar, director of the polling company MetroPOLL, who in his barometer July saw a recovery. of Erdogan’s approval. He has between 6 and 12 points of intention to vote more than his party. Several analysts attribute the improvement to the president’s trip to Diyarbakir, the unofficial Kurdish capital of Turkey, where he hinted at the possibility of resuming the Kurdish peace process. With the process broken down in 2015, Erdogan ordered the crushing of the armed PKK insurgency and the crackdown on the main pro-Kurdish political party, so such a change might seem unlikely. But those kind of 180-degree turns kept him in power for almost two decades and, according to Sencar, is already helping him reclaim some of the lost Kurdish vote, especially from those who don’t trust the principal. . coalition. opposition party, whose parties have a strong Turkish nationalist component.

In a column in the Emirati newspaper The National, journalist David Lepeska also warns against Erdogan’s ability to resurface using essayist Nassim Taleb’s anti-fragile concept: There are things that benefit from shocks, thrive and grow when exposed to volatility, chance, disorder and stress. “