Dressed in a Bone Bawang shirt from Lampung, here is Joko Widodo’s appearance at RI’s birthday ceremony





Suara.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi wearing traditional Lampung clothing during the commemoration ceremony for the seconds of the proclamation in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday (8/17/2021). Accompanied by his wife, Iriana Joko Widodo, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) arrived at the ceremony site around 9:52 am WIB. The traditional dress worn by Jokowi is known as the Tulang Bawang shirt, which is known for its closed model and upholds the value of modesty. Much like the Lampung men in general, this time the former governor of DKI Jakarta wore a white long-sleeved top paired with color-matched stockings. Read also:

Why Jokowi Wears Traditional Baduy Clothing, Here Is President Sespri’s Explanation At the waist, the typical Lampung tumpal sarong is wrapped around the knee in red with gold thread embroidery. Then she added a scarf the same color as the sarong she was wearing, which was draped over one side of her shoulder, as well as a belt in shades of gold and red. Finally, Jokowi also wears the Lampung kiket, which is a male headband from the indigenous Lampung community, the use of which is done by tying a piece of cloth to the head. The former mayor of Solo also wore black shoes and did not forget a white mask. Meanwhile, next to him, his wife, Iriana Joko Widodo, looked stylish in the national outfit of the hooked shirt and ivory yellow songket. Read also:

Not apologizing for Covid-19, Jokowi’s state speech seen as false optimism There was something different about her appearance this time around, as Iriana appeared wearing a simple rectangular hijab with a color that matched her outfit.

