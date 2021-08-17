Anger and dismay of Europeans watching Afghanistan fall to TalibanExBulletin

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

There is concern, anger and dismay on the part of Europeans as they witness the rapid fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. European troops fought alongside the United States as part of NATO, but withdrew several years ago. Now their top priority is to get their diplomats out of Afghanistan. As NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley reports from Paris, there are fears for the future.

ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Across the continent, Europeans were glued to their TV and computer screens, watching the shocking images of Kabul falling into the hands of the Taliban. Britain, Germany and France sent troops to help evacuate their own diplomats.

BEARDSLEY: French President Emmanuel Macron addressed his nation on Monday evening since his vacation retreat on the Mediterranean Sea. He said that France and the United States have fought honorably against terrorism.

BEARDSLEY: But Macron said Afghanistan must not be allowed to become a terrorist sanctuary again. He called on Europe, the United States and Russia to do everything possible to fight this common enemy together. Speaking on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with Macron. While clearly trying not to blame the United States too much for the fall of the Afghan government, Johnson still seemed eager to distance Britain from the disastrous events of the past few days.

PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON: I think it’s fair to say that the United States’ decision to pull out sped things up, but we’ve known for a long time that that was the way it was.

BEARDSLEY: The German officials were much more blunt. Germany has deployed around 150,000 troops to Afghanistan over the past two decades. In recent years he has had the second-highest number of troops after American Armin Laschet is the leader of Angela Merkel’s conservative party and her eventual successor as chancellor.

ARMIN LASCHET: (From interpreter) This is the biggest debacle NATO has suffered since its inception, and it is an era change that we are facing.

BEARDSLEY: Besides terrorism, another big concern for Europeans is the possibility of a new wave of migration. Merkel said on Monday that the year 2015, when Germany accepted a million Syrian refugees, could not be repeated. This has led to a boom in far-right politics in Europe. One of its French leaders, Marine Le Pen, blamed the European Union for the Afghan collapse. There has also been a lot of talk in Europe about the plight of women and girls. Chekeba Hachemi is a French Afghan and runs a network of girls’ schools across Afghanistan. She says two days ago the girls were in the classrooms. Now they are in hiding and fear for their lives.

CHEKEBA HACHEMI: (Via an interpreter) The United States served up this masquerade called peace negotiations, but it was just a strategy to get out of it without taking responsibility. Europe did the same in 2014, so it’s not just the Americans’ fault.

BEARDSLEY: Romain Malejacq is a French expert on Afghanistan who teaches in the Netherlands. He said it shouldn’t be like that. The Biden administration could have renegotiated Trump’s deal with the Taliban, which was supposed to be conditional on advancing intra-Afghan dialogue.

ROMAIN MALEJACQ: They could have tried to make the regime, the government responsible, and really make the withdrawal conditional on the progress of negotiations by the Taliban government. And they didn’t. They said we were going to be gone on September 11th, then August 31st. And they rushed out, and they really abandoned the military and the Afghans.

BEARDSLEY: Malejacq says the Biden administration will certainly be blamed for the disastrous exit, with the desperate Kabul airport scenes etched in the minds of Europeans.

Eleanor Beardsley, NPR News, Paris.

