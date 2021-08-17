Turkey turns to Taliban, but there’s no more airport deal to save





The Turkish government’s plans for Afghanistan are not based on informed deliberations in the Turkish parliament or on any public consensus. Erdogan’s unilateralism, which has also characterized his previous military actions in Syria and Libya, is made possible by the absence of any meaningful control in the country or control by parliament, independent media or organizations of the civil society. The ability to deploy troops quickly and continue missions abroad despite increasing Turkish casualties, a flexibility that NATO counterparts in Ankaras lack, has so far given the Erdogan government power. unique negotiation in bilateral and multilateral relations. Although the checks and balances of the turkeys continue to erode at an alarming rate, collapse the Afghan government, The point the number of displaced Afghans seeking refuge in Turkey, and the alarming increase anti-refugee sentiment Across the Turkish political spectrum, including among the support base of the ruling blocs, have nonetheless virtually blocked the Turkish president’s ability to move forward with his Afghanistan deal. On August 3, in a series of tweets, the main Turkish opposition leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, critical an American recommendation to Afghans fleeing retaliatory attacks by the Taliban to seek refuge in third countries. As a member of the alliance that will govern Turkey in the future, we do not accept the agreements you made with Erdogan, he warned in a tweet to the United States. Everything you said or relayed to Erdogan is his own, not the Republic of Turkey. The next day, amid growing outcry, Erdogans’ communications director responded to Washington by announce that Turkey does not and will not serve as a waiting room for just any country. Meanwhile, Erdogan’s statement that Turkey has nothing to contradict the beliefs of the Taliban and its plans to meet with Taliban leaders in Turkey continues to elicit negative reactions from pro-secular figures in the country. Many members of the pro-secular Republican People’s Party, CHP, slammed Erdogan for suggesting that Turkey and the Taliban share the same values, with a vice president of the CHP criticize the Turkish president for associating Turkey with militant Islamist groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamic State, the Al-Nusra Front and the Taliban. Namik Tan, Turkish Ambassador to Washington between 2010 and 2014, joined elected officials to warn against welcoming the Taliban. It critical the Turkish government for denouncing the United States for cooperating in its fight against ISIS with the People’s Protection Forces of the Syrian Kurdish Militia, YPG whom Ankara considers a terrorist entity while also declaring that you will meet the Taliban whom everyone considers terrorists. Bumpy road ahead

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://balkaninsight.com/2021/08/17/turkey-turns-to-taliban-but-there-is-no-more-airport-deal-to-salvage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos