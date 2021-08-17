Chinese car battery giant reaping dividends from crackdown





A worker stands in front of a Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) factory in Ningde, Zhejiang province, China on December 16, 2016. Photo taken on December 16, 2016.

HONG KONG, Aug. 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The Chinese electric vehicle battery champion is profiting from Beijing’s continued crackdown on its tech sector. Contemporary Amperex Technology (300750.SZ), or CATL, raises $ 9 billion through private placement, as nervous investors direct their funds to areas safe from political risk. The $ 172 billion Shenzhen-listed company surprised markets last week with the record-breaking issue, just a year after raising $ 3 billion through a similar issue. The company is capitalizing on soaring stock prices, which have climbed nearly 40% this year to trade at a staggering 80 times the earnings predicted by Eikon data; Its South Korean rival LG Chem (051910.KS) is 18 times closer. CATL also benefits from new rules for direct fundraising: companies can now make investments equivalent to 30% of their market capitalization. Volkswagen’s brand supplier (VOWG_p.DE) to Geely Automobile (0175.HK) inadvertently found itself in a strategic area. President Xi Jinping’s Pressure to Become Carbon Neutral Boosts Demand for Clean Cars and Energy Storage; Bernstein estimates that the global demand for large batteries is expected to increase from 166 to 933 gigawatt hours by 2025. By then, the annual capacity of CATLs will increase by almost 5 times to more than 400 GWh, according to estimates by S&P. But unlike electric vehicle manufacturers, CATL does not collect driver data, a major official concern. With stocks in Chinese internet champions, education tech companies and real estate developers all dipping under regulatory pressure, investors are flocking to strategic safe havens like semiconductors and batteries. CATL will use the proceeds to add 137 gigawatt hours of home generation capacity. The company also has a facility in Germany and needs to find more customers outside of China, if only to avoid running into competition watchdogs. South Korean rival LG Chem and Japanese competitor Panasonic (6752.T) dominate markets outside the People’s Republic, according to a SNE study, but CATL holds the largest overall share of 31% this year. The company will have no problem raising more funds, with more than $ 10 billion in cash at the end of the quarter ending in March. If it leverages its cheap production costs and plentiful funding to accelerate overseas, it could give its competitors an electric shock. To pursue @ ywchen1 on Twitter NEWS CONTEXT – Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology announced on August 12 that it is planning a private placement of shares to raise up to 58.2 billion yuan ($ 9 billion) to fund six projects to increase its capacity production of lithium-ion batteries. – The funds will be used to build several battery factories in China’s Fujian, Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces and to raise capital, CATL said. In addition, it will use the capital to develop battery technologies for energy storage facilities. Editing by Pete Sweeney and Sharon Lam Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for financial information on agenda making. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

