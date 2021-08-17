PNA calls on government to play a role for peace in Afghanistan – Journal





LOWER DIR: The central secretary general of the Awami National Party, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, has called on the government to play its part in establishing lasting peace in Afghanistan.

He was addressing a workers’ convention in Balambat on Monday.

Mian Iftikhar said the situation in the neighboring country was changing rapidly and his party fully supported a peaceful Afghanistan.

The ANP mainstay called the Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf selected and illegitimate, saying it was run with the support of the establishment that had always harmed the country’s democratic system.

The establishment has always derailed democracy in Pakistan by turning the majority into the minority, he argued.

He said Imran Khan started his long march from Karachi in 2014 with establishment support and reached Islamabad without any hindrance. He said supporters of the PTI leader had taken justice into their own hands by attacking government buildings.

He said the ANP had been a majority party in the past, but was deliberately divided into smaller groups. He alleged that the main political parties like the PML-N and the PPP were limited to the Punjab and Sindh.

Imran Khan is an expert on U-turns and a habitual liar who has taken dictation from the IMF and the World Bank. The government has no authority over the State Bank which sold Pakistan’s poor, the ANP leader noted.

Mian Iftikhar alleged that corrupt elements surrounded the prime minister and the government failed on all fronts.

VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: The inaugural Jashn-i-Azadi Volleyball Tournament ended Monday at Shamshi Khan Government High School in Talash.

A total of 26 volleyball clubs from different districts of the Malakand Division participated in the event.

Asad Club Munjai defeated the Ouch Volleyball Club in the final.

The event lasted for two weeks.

Former provincial minister Muzafar Said was the main guest on the final day.

Together with school principal Aftab Alam Khan and PPP Senior Vice President Tahir Khan, he distributed shields, trophies and cash prizes to the winners, finalist teams and top players in the event. They also announced Rs50,000 for the winning team.

Posted in Dawn, le 17 August 2021

Posted in Dawn, le 17 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1641039

