A new major reform approved by PM Modi 2 years ago remains blocked

Center’s decision to allow Indian companies to register abroad may take time to finalize

It will take about six months for the Center to announce the rules for companies to register overseas, taking longer than expected as the finance ministry resolves tax issues, two told Reuters. government officials and four industry sources.

The delay is likely to dampen the hopes of investors like Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed and many Indian startups who last month urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to quickly announce the rules governing foreign listings which have been given the green light. almost a year ago.

Two senior government officials said the rules would only be announced with the February federal budget, as there was no decision yet on how the government should tax big investors and retail traders when they trade Indian companies listed overseas.

One of the main concerns is to ensure that large venture capitalists and foreign investors pay equal tax on long-term capital gains – around 10% – even if they leave an Indian company. listed on foreign exchanges like the Nasdaq, said the six sources familiar with the private talks

Three industry sources said that to convince the government, some investors, investment bankers and startups have suggested that an investor’s exit from an Indian company likely to be listed overseas could be imposed in accordance with under Indian laws, if that investor has a significant 10-20 percent stake.

A senior government official said: “We have not yet made a final decision or decided on the structure.

We would like to get the tax if an investor goes out, no matter where they plan to go. “

The finance ministry, which is working on the new rules, did not respond to a request for comment.

Another concern the government was trying to address was whether it could collect taxes from foreign retail investors trading Indian stock listed overseas, but it decided to exempt such transactions, the two said. government officials.

The rules will, however, clarify that Indian nationals making profits on such foreign exchanges will be liable to tax in accordance with local laws, they added.

CONTROVERSIAL SUBJECT

The debate comes as local businesses see better prospects that they can achieve big valuations with nationwide listings after the stellar debut on the stock exchanges of Indian food delivery company Ant Group, Zomato, which valued the company at $ 13 billion.

But many investors and startups want the opportunity to be listed overseas because they believe companies have better access to capital and higher valuations.

Some 22 leading Indian investors and startups urged Modi in a July letter to speed up overseas listing rules, calling it “an unfinished reform agenda.”

“A further delay in the rules will hurt the startup ecosystem as many companies are on the verge of deciding their overseas listing plans,” said a source in the venture capital industry.

Foreign registration is a controversial topic in India

His opponents include Swadeshi Jagran Manch – the economic wing of the ideological parent of the BJP – who fears such listings will mean less Indian regulatory oversight of domestic companies and could undermine the growth ambitions of India’s capital markets.

“Indian investors will also not have (the) same access to these companies if they are only listed overseas,” group co-organizer Ashwani Mahajan told Reuters.

The London Stock Exchange told Reuters last year it was in talks with several Indian tech companies on overseas listings.