Agricultural sector neglect – Journal





The PUNJABS Kissan Card program is a good initiative that will help farmers, especially smallholders, to directly access government subsidies for the purchase of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides from registered dealers. Launching the program in Bahawalpur last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan called the introduction of the Kissan Card a turning point in the country’s history. He also alluded to the extension of the initiative to other regions of the country led by his PTI. It is not yet clear if and when the government intends to expand the scope of the program to give farmers access to unsecured, cheaper or subsidized short-term bank loans. Expanding the scope of the programs will go a long way to helping smallholders cover the costs of cultivation, purchasing equipment, post-harvest expenses, etc. It will also rid them of loan sharks who charge exorbitant rates on loans to farmers. In addition, the extended scope can be used to provide insurance covering crop damage suffered during natural disasters or adverse climatic impacts, as well as against the death or permanent disability of the cardholder. Policymakers should already be thinking in this direction. Agriculture provides livelihoods for two-thirds of Pakistanis and employs 39% of the total national workforce. In addition, the agricultural sector, which constitutes nearly a fifth of the economy, directly or indirectly, recovers nearly three quarters of export earnings by contributing to the export of textiles, leather, rice, etc. Its importance for our food security cannot be overstated. That is.

Nevertheless, this sector has been neglected for decades, resulting in low productivity and increasing rural poverty. Unfortunately, the initiatives introduced by successive governments to improve productivity have mainly focused on agricultural subsidies. No serious effort has been made to tackle long term issues such as deterioration of seed quality, wasted on-farm water management, loss of soil fertility, low levels mechanization, the fragmentation of farms, the unavailability of credit, etc. The consequences of such political neglect are now increasingly pronounced, as declining agricultural productivity forces the government to significantly increase its imports of food and industrial raw materials to the detriment of the stability of the external sector. Agricultural subsidies are vital to help reduce input costs, but they are not enough. These are also not desirable for a longer period. The best way to improve crop yields and farm incomes is to tackle the long-standing problems plaguing the agricultural sector. The sooner we focus on these issues, the better for the rural poor and the economy.

Posted in Dawn, le 17 August 2021

