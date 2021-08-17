New vision spurs growth and cooperation

President Xi Jinping gives a video keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference on April 20, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]



President Xi Jinping has led China to demonstrate its renewed commitment and present new political projects at various diplomatic events this year to help boost global recovery, strengthen solidarity and keep multilateralism afloat.

These efforts, introducing new ideas to solve pressing problems such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and inequitable growth, have served as part of Xi Jinping’s ever-changing thinking on diplomacy, showing China’s great sense of duty as a developing country, officials and experts said.

A book on the study of Thought was released on Monday to present China’s innovative philosophy in foreign policy and diplomacy since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Thought is a fundamental premise for diplomacy in the new era and a guide to action, officials said.

Since the start of this year, Xi has worked on a busy diplomatic schedule to advance cooperation and consolidate consensus across a wide range of diplomatic events, bringing new ideas and initiatives to Thought.

Xi had participated in 11 key multilateral or bilateral meetings by video link this year on Monday.

During the same period, he had 50 telephone conversations with 49 heads of state, heads of government or directors of international agencies.

To advance cloud diplomacy, he has also participated in more than 50 events, including giving video speeches, sending messages or writing letters.

In particular, he addressed a number of major economic gatherings and summits to bolster global efforts for economic recovery amid the pandemic.

These events included the Davos Agenda World Economic Forum virtual event in January and the Boao Forum Asia annual conference in April.

He also called for advancing international vaccine cooperation, especially the equitable distribution of vaccines to developing countries, to help build a community of shared future for humanity.

New policy updates on foreign affairs and international economic cooperation were presented as the president participated in such events.

Deepening regional economic integration, seizing the opportunities offered by global technological innovation and advancing the construction of the Belt and Road were among the key proposals made by the president at such events.

To further develop the Belt and Road initiative, he repeatedly referred to the need to advance the quality growth of the Belt and Road and to make BRI roads “a path to the road. poverty reduction ”and“ a path to growth ”in order to contribute to the common prosperity of all mankind.

Ruan Zongze, executive vice president of the China Institute for International Studies, said Xi’s latest wisdom and remarks “address global challenges as well as how to advance common development amid the pandemic, showing the efforts of a great country to honor its role and duty on the world stage “.

Behind these new political initiatives lie China’s commitment to multilateralism, justice and equity, which gain international recognition and respect, and have enriched Xi Jinping’s thinking on diplomacy, added. Ruan.

Citing the need for China to further follow Xi Jinping’s ever-changing thinking on diplomacy, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that “actions and practices should be guided by ideas and theories “.

As guided by Thought, the country’s diplomatic service has relied on a global network of partnerships and offered China’s contribution to reform and advancement of the global governance system, Wang said in a statement. regular press conference on June 30.

“A new landscape” has been explored under the leadership of Thought for China’s Openness and Win-Win Cooperation with Countries Around the World, said Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. and Director of the Bureau of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPC Central Committee.

China has forged partnerships with 108 countries and four regional organizations, and the BRI, first proposed by Xi, has translated into reality as “a widely acclaimed international public good,” Yang said in an article in the People’s Daily last month.

Global well-being in mind

Yang noted that as part of Xi’s thinking, the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity “is of great importance and is necessary in practice” given pressing global challenges such as the pandemic and change. climate.

Following his call last year to build a global health-for-all community, Xi proposed the concept of jointly building a living community for man and nature when he addressed at the Leaders Climate Summit in April.

At the same event, he unveiled the country’s ambition to peak its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

These announcements “are a testament to China’s great sense of duty as a great country,” Yang said.

During this year, Xi renewed China’s commitment to multilateralism as a key word in the country’s diplomacy when he spoke at several major events, including the ceremony celebrating the centenary of the Communist Party. Chinese on July 1.

“We will continue to defend cooperation rather than confrontation, to open rather than close our doors and to focus on mutual benefits rather than zero-sum games,” said Xi, who is also the committee’s general secretary. CPC Central and Chairman of the CPC Central Committee. Central Military Commission.

Xi’s speeches and remarks promoted multilateralism, endorsed consultation between countries on an equal footing and opposing a conflicted Cold War era mindset, state councilor said and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.

These comments “injected positivity into a world clouded by instability and uncertainty and opened up new perspectives for the theory and practice of multilateralism,” Wang said in an article in the Study Times newspaper last month. .