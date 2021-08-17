Politics
New vision spurs growth and cooperation
President Xi Jinping has led China to demonstrate its renewed commitment and present new political projects at various diplomatic events this year to help boost global recovery, strengthen solidarity and keep multilateralism afloat.
These efforts, introducing new ideas to solve pressing problems such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and inequitable growth, have served as part of Xi Jinping’s ever-changing thinking on diplomacy, showing China’s great sense of duty as a developing country, officials and experts said.
A book on the study of Thought was released on Monday to present China’s innovative philosophy in foreign policy and diplomacy since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.
Thought is a fundamental premise for diplomacy in the new era and a guide to action, officials said.
Since the start of this year, Xi has worked on a busy diplomatic schedule to advance cooperation and consolidate consensus across a wide range of diplomatic events, bringing new ideas and initiatives to Thought.
Xi had participated in 11 key multilateral or bilateral meetings by video link this year on Monday.
During the same period, he had 50 telephone conversations with 49 heads of state, heads of government or directors of international agencies.
To advance cloud diplomacy, he has also participated in more than 50 events, including giving video speeches, sending messages or writing letters.
In particular, he addressed a number of major economic gatherings and summits to bolster global efforts for economic recovery amid the pandemic.
These events included the Davos Agenda World Economic Forum virtual event in January and the Boao Forum Asia annual conference in April.
He also called for advancing international vaccine cooperation, especially the equitable distribution of vaccines to developing countries, to help build a community of shared future for humanity.
New policy updates on foreign affairs and international economic cooperation were presented as the president participated in such events.
Deepening regional economic integration, seizing the opportunities offered by global technological innovation and advancing the construction of the Belt and Road were among the key proposals made by the president at such events.
To further develop the Belt and Road initiative, he repeatedly referred to the need to advance the quality growth of the Belt and Road and to make BRI roads “a path to the road. poverty reduction ”and“ a path to growth ”in order to contribute to the common prosperity of all mankind.
Ruan Zongze, executive vice president of the China Institute for International Studies, said Xi’s latest wisdom and remarks “address global challenges as well as how to advance common development amid the pandemic, showing the efforts of a great country to honor its role and duty on the world stage “.
Behind these new political initiatives lie China’s commitment to multilateralism, justice and equity, which gain international recognition and respect, and have enriched Xi Jinping’s thinking on diplomacy, added. Ruan.
Citing the need for China to further follow Xi Jinping’s ever-changing thinking on diplomacy, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that “actions and practices should be guided by ideas and theories “.
As guided by Thought, the country’s diplomatic service has relied on a global network of partnerships and offered China’s contribution to reform and advancement of the global governance system, Wang said in a statement. regular press conference on June 30.
“A new landscape” has been explored under the leadership of Thought for China’s Openness and Win-Win Cooperation with Countries Around the World, said Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. and Director of the Bureau of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPC Central Committee.
China has forged partnerships with 108 countries and four regional organizations, and the BRI, first proposed by Xi, has translated into reality as “a widely acclaimed international public good,” Yang said in an article in the People’s Daily last month.
Global well-being in mind
Yang noted that as part of Xi’s thinking, the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity “is of great importance and is necessary in practice” given pressing global challenges such as the pandemic and change. climate.
Following his call last year to build a global health-for-all community, Xi proposed the concept of jointly building a living community for man and nature when he addressed at the Leaders Climate Summit in April.
At the same event, he unveiled the country’s ambition to peak its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
These announcements “are a testament to China’s great sense of duty as a great country,” Yang said.
During this year, Xi renewed China’s commitment to multilateralism as a key word in the country’s diplomacy when he spoke at several major events, including the ceremony celebrating the centenary of the Communist Party. Chinese on July 1.
“We will continue to defend cooperation rather than confrontation, to open rather than close our doors and to focus on mutual benefits rather than zero-sum games,” said Xi, who is also the committee’s general secretary. CPC Central and Chairman of the CPC Central Committee. Central Military Commission.
Xi’s speeches and remarks promoted multilateralism, endorsed consultation between countries on an equal footing and opposing a conflicted Cold War era mindset, state councilor said and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.
These comments “injected positivity into a world clouded by instability and uncertainty and opened up new perspectives for the theory and practice of multilateralism,” Wang said in an article in the Study Times newspaper last month. .
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202108/17/WS611af037a310efa1bd669216.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]