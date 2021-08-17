Trump ally Adam Laxalt files case to challenge Cortez Masto in Nevada





Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R) filed documents Sunday to challenge Senator Catherine Cortez MastoCatherine Marie Cortez MastoBiden has yet to appoint a new FDA chief even as Delta rises Cornyn reaches deal with White House on COVID-19 money for infrastructure The White House tries to push back the bipartisan amendment on infrastructure from Cornyn MORE (D) in Nevada, paving the way for a competitive race as both sides seek to gain control of the upper house in the next mid-term elections.

Laxalt, an ally of former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump ally Adam Laxalt files a case to challenge Cortez Masto in Nevada Overnight Defense: Biden defends exit, accuses Afghan leaders of chaos | US sends 1,000 additional troops to Kabul as airport chaos reigns | Taliban takeover muddies US evacuation efforts Pelosi suggests the Jan. 6 panel could investigate Jordan and Banks MORE, served as Nevada’s attorney general from 2015 to 2019. He launched a bid for governor in 2018 but ultimately lost to Governor Steve Sisolak Steve Sisolak These states require vaccines or tests for government employees Nevada Governor Sisolak orders K-12 students in Las Vegas, Reno to wear masks Public option essential to the legacy of ACA MORE (D) of about 4 percentage points.

He turned heads in 2014 when he became the country’s youngest attorney general after being elected at 35, according to the Associated Press.

Laxalt, a 42-year-old lawyer and Navy veteran, comes from a political family. His father is former Senator Pete Domenici (RN.M.), and his grandfather is former Nevada governor and Senator Paul Laxalt (R), the AP reported.

He served as co-chair of the Trumps campaign in Nevada and is believed to have been part of the former president’s efforts to overthrow President Biden’s administrationJoe BidenBiden to announce booster shots for most fully vaccinated Americans to challenge Cortez Masto in Nevada La MORE victory in Nevada.

Laxalts filing comes after Senator Tom CottonTom Bryant CottonTom Cotton called on Biden to “destroy all Taliban fighters” near Kabul Biden sending 1,000 more troops to Afghanistan GOP lawmakers step up Biden’s criticism of Afghanistan MORE (R-Ark.) Told a crowd of Republicans on Saturday that the former attorney general was planning a Senate offer to challenge Cortez Masto.

“Adam, I guess he’s not supposed to say he’s going to be your next United States Senator. There are campaign finance rules against this. for the Battle Born State in 2022, Cotton said at the sixth annual Laxalts Basque Fry, according to the AP.

Laxalt, however, has remained silent on a possible Senate race, telling Republicans gathered at the event, people are ready to stand with us. Our state is ready to fight against this. Americans are poised to fight this during remarks on crime rates and social media platforms that ruthlessly apply the ruling elite’s worldview on everything from COVID to election integrity.

The event would have become an essential step for political hopefuls considering a presidential candidacy and seeking to increase the notoriety of their name.

Democrats have won the last two races in the Nevada Senate, the AP reported, but they won seats with less than 5 points.

A spokesperson for the Nevada Democratic Victory group supporting Cortez Masto responded to Laxalts’ case, calling former Attorney General Donald Trumps the chief lackey.

As Attorney General, he used his office to benefit his special interest donors, and he became Donald Trump’s main lackey in Nevada by orchestrating mock lawsuits to support the Big Lie and overthrow the 2020 election. While Senator Cortez Masto puts the Nevadans first, Laxalt is watching out for himself, Andy Orellana said in a statement to The Hill.

Laxalt will have to face army veteran Sam Brown in a Republican primary before potentially facing Cortez Masto, according to the press service.

The Hill has contacted Cortez Mastos’ office for comment.

– Updated at 11:13 pm

