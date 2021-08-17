Afghanistan puts EU and Greece on alert







People climb a wall of barbed wire to enter the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 16, 2021, in this video still. [Reuters TV/via Reuters]

While the EU External Action Service (EEAS) on Tuesday convenes an Extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council (EEAS) on developments in Afghanistan, the so-called Med 5 (Greece, Italy, Spain, Cyprus, Malta), the first countries receiving asylum seekers from the European Union, have asked that Afghanistan be placed on the agenda of the Extraordinary Home Affairs Council scheduled for Wednesday. It is clear that our country will not be a gateway for a new wave of refugees, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said in a speech on Open TV. We are still expecting a very small number of arrivals, he noted, adding however that this is a dynamic and it will depend a lot on the flows to Turkey and Turkey’s attitude. We never want to see the scenes we experienced in 2015 again, he said. For his part, the leader of the main SYRIZA opposition, Alexis Tsipras, said the inevitable new flows of refugees should not be taken over again by Greece or other first host countries and urged the government Monday to hold an emergency summit in the coming days. He also lamented the failure of the international community and the geostrategic model of Western military intervention, especially the United States. The only solution, even now, after the withdrawal of American troops, is to promote a dynamic regional initiative under the aegis of the United Nations which will include all permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the EU and neighboring countries, imposing strict diplomatic and economic conditions on the new regime in Afghanistan, in particular on the issue of human rights and in particular of women and children, he said. Speaking to Skai, senior center-left political alliance KINAL official Andreas Loverdos spoke of the role Ankara will play in the crisis, as several analysts believe Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attempt to show that ‘he holds the keys to the region. Will Turkey negotiate with the European Union and the United States to keep these people there? He asked. The Communist KKE focused its criticism on the United States. It is clear that the American intervention in 2001, carried out under the pretext of fighting terrorism after the attacks of the Twin Towers, in reality had other goals, and in particular the control of the soft underbelly of Russia and China, has he said in a press release. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1166335/afghanistan-places-eu-greece-on-alert/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos