Rajya Sabha member calls on Prime Minister Modi to stop Covid testing of vaccinees entirely in Assam; said ‘waste of r- The New Indian Express





By PTI NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha member on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop COVID-19 testing of fully vaccinated travelers in Assam, saying such a measure is nothing but a “waste of resources “and” harassment of persons “and may arise questions about the credibility of the immunization program. Congressman Ripun Bora also said that by making rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing mandatory for fully vaccinated travelers visiting Assam, the state government was following a contradictory policy. Bora said the Prime Minister and the Union Health Ministry have stressed that people who have received the second dose are almost safe from a new Covid infection and that this is generally accepted scientific advice. “But, unlike in Assam, the state government has followed a contradictory policy in this regard,” he said. The MP said all fully vaccinated travelers coming to Assam from different parts of the country are subjected to rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests at all airports, train stations in Assam, “resulting in heavy waste of time, a waste of resources and work power, in addition to being confronted with harassment “. Even repeat travelers to Assam are also not exempt and they must be tested on every trip entering Assam, he said. “This system has put a question mark in the public perception in Assam about the credibility of the second dose of vaccine. Apart from this, we must be aware of the need to avoid any kind of waste in public facilities. “, did he declare. Bora said each test kit is valuable because it is provided to the public at the expense of public money and therefore cannot be wasted on fully vaccinated people. “In this context, I urge you to intervene in the matter and advise the Honorable Chief Minister of Assam to stop such waste by testing people who have the due certificate of two doses of Covid vaccination and to restore public confidence in your massive double-dose vaccination campaign to protect people from infection, ”the MP said in his letter to Modi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2021/aug/17/rajya-sabha-memberasks-pm-modi-to-stop-covid-tests-of-fully-vaccinated-in-assam-says-wastage-of-r-2345843.html

