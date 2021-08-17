Leading the call of honor and sacred meditation at TMPNU Kalibata, President Accompanied by Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini





Liputan6.com, Jakarta President Joko Widodo leads an honorary ceremony and sacred meditation at the Kalibata Main National Heroes Cemetery (TMPNU), Jakarta on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. sharp WIB. The event is part of a series of commemorations for the 76th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia. Upon arriving at the scene, President Joko Widodo and Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin first paid tribute to the gates of TMPNU Kalibata. In addition, President Joko Widodo as inspector of the ceremony led the ceremony of honor and sacred reflection. In a statement he read, President Joko Widodo expressed his utmost respect for the 10,190 heroes who served and sacrificed their soul and body to defend the country and continue the struggle. The President also paid tribute to the unknown heroes, both by name and by location, from all over Indonesia. The head of state also prayed that the heroes have a fair place at his side. “We express our deepest respect for the will, sincerity and purity of the sacrifices of the heroes in the service of the struggle for the happiness of the nation and the nation,” said the president. “We swear and promise, the struggle of heroes is our struggle and the path of devotion is also our path. We pray, that the souls of heroes will be accepted by Almighty God in the best possible place,” added the president. . .

After that, President Joko Widodo led the procession of silence. The President then paid a final tribute to the spirits of the heroes before leaving TMPNU Kalibata. During the series of sacred devotional events, the President and Vice-President were accompanied by Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini. In the TMPNU Kalibata complex which is managed by the Ministry of Social Affairs, there are 9,192 heroes of TNI and Polri, 892 heroes of the National Struggle Agency, 63 heroes of national figures and 43 unknown heroes. The title of National Hero was set by the President of the Republic of Indonesia to coincide with the commemoration of Heroes Day on November 10. The Ministry of Social Affairs proposes the names of the heroes submitted by the community at the district / city level through the research team, the regional title reviewers (TP2GD) after receiving a recommendation from the governor.

