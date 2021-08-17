PM Modi console Vinesh Phogat





PM Modi to Vinesh Phogat: “Don’t get bogged down in defeat” –Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a brief conversation with wrestler Vinesh Phogat when he met the Tokyo 2020 Indian Olympic contingent over breakfast at his official residence. According to insiders, the prime minister gave advice to Vinesh, who is currently suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) due to unruly during the Summer Games. It is believed that Modi was aware that Vinesh was not meeting anyone after his loss in Tokyo.



Read also:Tokyo Olympics: WFI Discipline Committee will likely call Vinesh Phogat for a hearing soon, follow live updates Breakfast with Modi: PM Vinesh Phogat consoles: As reported by the Indian Express, Modi reached out to Vinesh to boost the wrestler’s morale after the recent tumultuous weeks since the Olympics. Modi reportedly told the grappler that he was not only a fan of his skills, but also respected his family’s contribution to the sport. The prime minister also told Vinesh that emotions of “self-righteousness” and “despondency” should be avoided in what could prove to be a vital pep talk for the 26-year-old. Jeet ko sar by chadhne na do, haar ko man mein basne na do (Don’t be arrogant in victory and don’t get bogged down in defeat) this is what Modi would have told Vinesh Breakfast with Modi: PM Vinesh Phogat consoles:Vinesh was suspended and issued a show cause notice by the WFI, with three misdemeanor charges during the Games. Led by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinesh has been accused of staying and training away from her teammates, while refusing to wear the official team jersey. The 26-year-old accepted two of the three charges, but said not wearing the shirt was an unintentional mistake. Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Gets Support From Neeraj Chopras, Says I’m By Vinesh’s Side In These Troubled Times Vinesh Phogat revealed last week that she was “broken” after her loss at the Tokyo Olympics. In an Indian Express column, Phogat wrote: “I have slept once since I got home. I slept two hours on the flight and sometimes at the Village. There I was walking alone and drinking coffee. I was alone. When the sun rose, I was sleepy. I don’t know when I’ll be back (to the mat). Maybe I won’t. I feel like I was better with this broken leg (suffered at the Rio 2016 Olympics). I had something to correct. Now my body is not broken, but I am really broken.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidesport.co/pm-modi-to-vinesh-phogat-dont-get-bogged-down-by-defeat-after-tokyo-olympics-disappointment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos