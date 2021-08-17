Malala Yousafzai urges world leaders to take urgent action in Afghanistan





(Reuters) – Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai expressed deep concern about the situation in Afghanistan, especially the safety of women and girls, and on Monday called on world leaders to take urgent action.

Yousafzai said Biden had a lot to do and needed to take bold action to protect the Afghan people, adding that she had tried to contact several world leaders.

This is, in fact, an urgent humanitarian crisis right now for which we must give our help and support, Yousafzai told BBC Newsnight.

Yousafzai, 23, survived a bullet to the head by an armed Pakistani Taliban in 2012, after being targeted for her campaign against her efforts to deny education to women.

She was known as an 11-year-old girl, writing a blog under a pseudonym for the BBC about life under the rule of the Pakistani Taliban.

I am deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan right now, especially the safety of women and girls there, Yousafzai told Newsnight.

I have had the opportunity to speak to a few activists in Afghanistan, including women’s rights activists, and they share their concern that they will not know what their lives will be like.

Yousafzai said she sent a letter to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to admit Afghan refugees and ensure that all refugee children have access to education, safety and protection. , may their future not be lost.

Yousafzai moved to England after being shot, where she received medical treatment and last year graduated in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Oxford.

Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/afghanistan-conflict-malala/malala-yousafzai-urges-world-leaders-to-take-urgent-action-on-afghanistan-idUSL1N2PO03E

