Boris Johnson to unveil plan to allow vulnerable Afghans to settle in UK

The decision to send in additional troops follows frantic scenes at Kabul airport that left seven people dead, some of whom fell from a departing US military transport plane.

However, in a provocative statement, US President Joe Biden said he “squarely” supported the decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, promising not to let the war enter a “third decade”.

Despite the Allies’ intentions to fully withdraw their armed forces by next month, the United States and the United Kingdom are sending additional troops to help with the evacuation efforts, a move which Armed Forces Minister James said Heappey, would facilitate the screening of Kabul airport.

The Afghanistan veteran, who said the UK government had worked on the principle that Kabul would hold out until next year, told BBC Newsnight: “The airport is a focal point for many people who are very desperate and unsurprisingly, there have been a number of incursions into the airfield in the past 24 hours, which has necessitated its closure at various stages.

“But the arrival of the 82nd Airborne and the 2nd Para of the UK Parachute Regiment should allow us to secure the airfield more consistently over the next few days.”

Mr Johnson is expected to announce a resettlement program to allow fleeing Afghans to settle in the UK soon, according to No.10.

The Telegraph reported that the concept could be similar to that used to welcome Syrian refugees in 2015, which prioritized women with children, people with serious health conditions and survivors of torture.

The newspaper says the government has yet to determine how many Afghan refugees could benefit from a similar initiative, but the Syrian program has enabled 20,000 refugees to be resettled in six years.

Mr Heappey, who asked if women’s rights activists could be among those who would be welcomed into Britain, said: don’t fall on deaf ears.

With the refugee program in the works, the Home Office also announced that restrictions on the Afghan Resettlement and Assistance Policy (Arap) – the resettlement program for Afghan nationals that have supported British efforts there from Central Asia – have been relaxed.

Minister of the Armed Forces James Heappey (David Mirzoeff / PA)

The ministry removed the requirement to apply in Afghanistan, allowing those able to flee the Taliban-occupied area to do so without compromising their eligibility to settle in the UK.

With Afghan performers hiding in basements for fear of being killed by the Taliban, former British Army officer Charlie Herbert told BBC Newsnight that efforts to save those who had supported British troops should be a priority.

“If we can save some dignity from this humiliation, it would be to get these people out of Kabul as quickly as possible,” said the former major general.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: ‘The British team in Afghanistan are working around the clock under incredibly difficult circumstances to help British nationals and as many others as we can to safety as soon as possible.

“At the same time, we are bringing the international community together to prevent a humanitarian crisis from emerging in Afghanistan – it is in everyone’s interest not to let Afghanistan fail.

“It means providing all possible support to the Afghan people who have worked so hard to make the country a better place for the past twenty years and who now need our help. “

Useful discussion with @SecBlinken on Afghanistan. Our immediate priority is to ensure the safety of our nationals and those who have supported our work over the past 20 years. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/p7bU25MHgh – Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) August 16, 2021

Officials said Mr Johnson called for high-level international talks on the ongoing crisis, including using Britain’s G7 presidency to convene a virtual meeting in the “days to come”.

He wants G7 leaders to ensure that Afghanistan does not again become a source of international terrorist threats, No 10 said.

There will also be an effort to secure support for the Afghan people, including through increased humanitarian assistance and agreeing on the expectations of any government that emerges in Afghanistan.

Downing Street wants the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) – which, along with the UK, includes the US, China, France and Russia – meet after the plenary meeting that took place on Monday.

Following the Prime Minister’s phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he raised the prospect of a G7 meeting, the UK and France are expected to work together on a joint UN Security Council resolution United.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has refused to rule out sanctions against the Taliban if they do not cooperate internationally.