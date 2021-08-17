Jokowi introduces sweeping 2022 budget bill, promises reform to overcome protracted pandemic and uneven global recovery

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has introduced a sweeping 2022 budget bill that contains a total of $ 188 billion in spending to fund reforms to health, social protection and infrastructure programs to overcome a pandemic protracted and uneven global economic recovery next year.

The president said the government is expected to spend a total of 2,708 billion rupees ($ 188 billion) next year, up 0.4 percent from the forecast of 2,697 billion rupees this year. Revenues from taxes, dividends, royalties or subsidies are expected to reach Rs 1,841 billion next year, a 6% increase over this year’s outlook of Rs 1,736 billion.

This resulted in a deficit of 868 trillion rupees, representing 4.85% of Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP), down from this year’s deficit of 962 trillion rupees or 5.8% of the GDP, Jokowi told the House of Representatives, in a speech after the state speech on Monday.

“In 2022, we will still face great uncertainties,” Jokowi said.

“We must also be prepared to face other global challenges, such as threats from climate change, increasing geopolitical volatilities and an uneven global economic recovery. Therefore, the 2022 state budget must be proactive, responsive and flexible to respond to uncertainties, but still reflect optimism and prudence, ”he said.

Next year, the government has targeted GDP growth of between 5 and 5.5 percent, up from an estimate of 3.7 to 4.5 percent this year. Inflation should remain low at 3%, against a projection of 1.8 to 2.5% this year.

This would allow the 10-year government bond yield to stay around 6.82%, compared to the expected range of 6.34-7.24% this year.

Indonesia could also expect a stable currency, with the rupee’s exchange rate hovering around 14,350 against the US dollar, against an expected range of 14,200 to 14,600 this year.

The government has seen oil prices in 2022 rise to stay at $ 63 a barrel, from $ 55 to $ 65 this year, due to the recovery in global demand, increased oil production, geopolitical instability and the development of alternative energy sources.

Due to the depleted wells, Indonesia’s oil and gas production would struggle to maintain the productivity of oil at 703,000 barrels per day and gas at 1.04 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Jokowi said the government will focus on structural reforms to achieve more results through efficient public spending.

“The 2022 fiscal consolidation will focus more on supporting the implementation of structural reforms, in particular the acceleration of human resource development, through

reform in the fields of health, social protection and education.

“Structural reforms also aim to improve the economic base, through regulatory and bureaucratic reform and sector support that encourages growth,” Jokowi said.

Next year, the government seeks to spend 255 trillion rupees, or 9.4% of the total health care budget. In addition to improving efforts to deal with the pandemic, Jokowi wanted to use the budget to overhaul the country’s health system, especially primary care units, or Puskesmas.

The government would also allocate a social protection budget of Rs 427.5 trillion to help over 161 million poor and vulnerable populations meet their basic needs such as food, shelter, energy and education.

To improve the country’s human resources, the government will set aside an education budget of 541.7 trillion rupees, Jokowi said. For infrastructure development, on the other hand, the government is allocating only Rs 384.8 trillion, focusing on affordable and reliable energy and food infrastructure, as well as information technology and communication infrastructure.

Flexible spending in the event of a pandemic

Next year, the government is reportedly allocating Rs 321 trillion to Covid-19 Treatment and National Economic Recovery (PC-PEN) programs, up from Rs 744 trillion this year.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the government has prepared a special clause in the 2020 finance bill that allows the government to change the budget allocation without the approval of the House, taking into account the possibility of the Covid-19 pandemic which could get even worse next year.

“Of course, we know that Covid is an influencing factor and that it is very much taken into account in the design of the 2022 state budget,” Sri Mulyani said at a press conference on Monday.

“So we’re also going to create a 2022 scheme where the refocus or reallocation will be done automatically, so hopefully this won’t cause any disruption if there is a Covid-19 spike again as happened in the variant.” delta. We hope that doesn’t happen, but the state budget needs to prepare for things that are unwanted in 2022, “she said.

Targets

President Jokowi said he hopes next year’s spending will help the government meet its development goals, including a reduction in declared unemployment from 5.5% to 6.3%, down from 6.3% in February. of this year.

He said the government is also seeking to reduce the poverty rate to between 8.5 and 9.0 percent, down from 10.1 percent this year, according to the latest statistics from March. The social protection budget would also help the country reduce inequalities, measured by the Gini ratio, to a range of 0.376-0.378 next year from 0.384 this year.

Finally, Jokowi said he would like to see Indonesia’s development index improve to between 73.41 and 73.46 next year, compared to 71.8 currently.

Said Abdullah, the chairman of the House budget body, said the government’s budget and targets were “realistic” given the constraints of the economy next year. Still, the Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDI-P) politician said the government should keep an eye on the deficit.

Next year would be the last year the government could run a deficit exceeding 3% of the GDP threshold – which was temporarily lifted last year to tackle the pandemic – Said said. He hoped that the government would be able to finance development programs from sources other than debt.

“More creative steps need to be taken to optimize the contribution of state-owned enterprises and investments,” Said said.