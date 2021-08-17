Clan leaders call on Arab governments to take firm decision to stop Turkish crimes – ANHA | HAWARNEWS





The Turkish state, led by its ruling Justice and Development party and its leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has exploited the crises and wars in Syria and Iraq, under false pretenses amid blatant international silence, the Turkish state has found a justification for entering the neighboring country illegally, violating all international agreements. Turkish violations run up against Arab silence represented by the League of Arab States and the governments of many Arab countries, which have not taken any firm decisions on them. In an interview with ANHA, a notable of the al-Wahb clan in Tabqa, Jamal al-Nahiter, said: “Since the start of the war in Syria 10 years ago, the Turkish Justice and Development Party has exploited country crises to practice its violations in Syria, and even Iraq, which has been in a state of confusion since US forces entered Iraq in 2003. ” “We, the sons of the tribes of this region, we will defend with all our available capacities against any aggressor who tries to undermine the stability of our regions and our people,” said Jamal al-Nahiter. He went on to say that “the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council, to fully play their role in the protection of Syria, Iraq and even Libya, to dissuade this Turkish aggression from all lands and to take regional and international decisions to end all Turkish violations in the region once and for all. “ For his part, the notable of the al-Baqara clan in Tabqa, Abdullah Al-Mudhahhi, expressed his dissatisfaction with the silence of the governments of Baghdad, Damascus and the Arab League regarding the various Turkish violations and abuses in the Kurdistan region and parts of Syria. Abdullah Al-Mudhahhi criticized “the long silence of the Arab League and the failure of the Arab League to play its proper role in all the problems and tragedies that plagued the Syrian people during the years of war, including the destruction, displacement, murders and arrests ”. Al-Mudhahhi called on the Arab League to play its role effectively and take strict measures against and end the transgressions of the Turks in Syria and Iraq. T / S ANHA

