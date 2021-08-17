Their future is not lost: Malala Yousafzais calls on countries to open their borders for Afghan refugees | World news





United Nations Messenger of Peace and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai on Monday called on countries to open their borders and welcome refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban took power. In an exclusive interview with the BBC, the activist of Pakistani origin said that every country has a role and a responsibility in helping the displaced.

We must take a bold stand for the protection of women and girls, for the protection of minority groups and for peace and stability in this region. I think every country has a role and a responsibility at this time. Countries must open their borders to Afghan refugees, to displaced people, she told the BBC.

Notably, Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist, was gunned down by the Taliban in 2012 for her campaign for girls’ education. She was then treated in a hospital in the United Kingdom. She received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, becoming the youngest Nobel Laureate.

Read also | Resumption of military evacuation flights, total anarchy in Kabul

In the video of the interview shared by the BBC, she called the situation in Afghanistan an urgent humanitarian crisis. We are seeing shocking images on our screens right now. People just escape, they find a way to protect themselves. So when you see that you realize that this is actually an urgent humanitarian crisis right now, she said. We live in a world where we talk about progress, equality, gender equality. We cannot see a country going back decades and centuries, she added.

The comments came as several videos were shared by news agencies showing many people rushing to Kabul airport in a desperate attempt to leave the country. Many countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and India are currently in the process of evacuating their staff and diplomats, which is hampered by the closure of the Kabul airport earlier today.

She also said she wrote to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urging him to welcome refugees from Afghanistan. I sent a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan (of Pakistan) asking him to allow refugees but also to ensure that refugee children and girls have access to education and have access to safety and security. protection, she said. Their future is not lost, they can enroll in local schools, they can receive education in these refugee camps, she added.

Calling on everyone to take a bold stand in favor of protecting human rights, Yousafzai said the issue was not just about peace in Afghanistan but around the world. I have yet to make contact with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (of UK) but anyone who can hear me right now I think it’s important for them to remember that they have a role of so important strategic leadership to play at this time. And they must take a bold stand for the protection of human rights now. This is important not only for peace in Afghanistan, but also for peace in the world, she told the BBC.

Earlier Monday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) called for an emergency meeting regarding the situation in Afghanistan, in which Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the US Ambassador to the UN also called for global support. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield has said the US will resettle Afghan nationals to her country and also called on more countries to do so.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/their-futures-are-not-lost-malala-yousafzai-s-call-for-countries-to-open-borders-for-afghan-refugees-101629135764910.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos