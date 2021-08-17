Does Indian law prohibit Prime Minister Modi from running in the 2024 election?





Congress activist Andrea D’souza aka Ria Revealed on Twitter launched a conspiracy theory that Indian laws prevent Prime Minister Modi from running in the 2024 general election. Ria’s Tweet Revealed Andrea, aka Ria, tweeted that Prime Minister Modi’s term ends in 2024 and “by law he cannot return as Prime Minister”. She then considered who might be the next prime minister’s face for the BJP. However, his claims are incorrect. The Indian Constitution empowers any eligible Indian citizen to become Prime Minister of India, provided that person is a member of the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha. For a person to become a member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the minimum age requirement is 25 and 30 years old respectively. There is no limit to the number of terms a Prime Minister can serve in India. To put it in perspective, Jawaharlal Nehru was the Acting Prime Minister of India right after independence and he was re-elected three times in the elections of 1952, 1957 and 1962. The United States, however, has a limit on the number of terms and years, and India operates under the Indian Constitution, not the United States. In conclusion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may very well stand for election in 2024 and be sworn in for a third term if Indian citizens vote for him. Obviously Andrea aka Ria laughed for tweeting about imaginary laws straight out of WhatsApp onwards. This is not America! Stop hallucinating and get real! Try to get a good night’s sleep. – Sandy Boy (Sundeep) (@ssingapuri) August 16, 2021 Some even said that if there was a (intelligence) competition between Ria and an amoeba, the amoeba would win. In an intellectual competition with her, even an amoeba will win hands down !! – Shreya Kisan (@ShreyaKisan) August 16, 2021 Internet users were laughing well, thanks to Ria, in such difficult times. arey and this woman is part of the professional congress club there is too much netflix going on there – (@__phoenix_fire_) August 17, 2021 Congresswoman Andrea aka Ria identifies as ex-RJ and VJ who worked in Zee TV. She is currently associated with the Indian Youth Congress. Prior to this stint, she was an Emirati Indian actress who starred in films like Kamasutra 3D and For Adults Only as well as the Pakistani series Maati.

