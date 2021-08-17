Politics
Beijing tightens grip on ByteDance with rare board seat in China
(Bloomberg) – The Chinese government has quietly appointed a director to the board of directors of key national subsidiary of ByteDance Ltd. months ago, an unusual arrangement that gives Beijing even more influence and insight into the world’s largest private tech company.
The video and news giant in April sold a 1% stake in Beijing ByteDance to three entities including one controlled by the country’s internet supervisor and gave the government a seat on the board, according to one person. close to the file. The entity, which holds licenses to operate the TikTok-like Douyin company and Toutiao news service in the world’s No.2 economy, remains separate from ByteDance Ltd., the primary fundraising vehicle. of the company through which it operates TikTok globally.
Chinese state bodies have for years invested billions of dollars in top startups, from Didi Global Inc. to Jack Mas Ant Group Co., but few, if any, manage to secure a seat. at the highest decision-making table. The revelation about ByteDance, first reported by The Information, is likely to deepen investor concerns over Beijing’s attempts to wrest control of data from its giant tech industry, both to limit their influence and to secure a precious resource to fuel the economy and drive Xi Jinping’s vision. of common prosperity.
It’s unclear what motivated the government’s involvement in ByteDance earlier this year, but it coincides with Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on private companies, especially in the tech sector. Regulators have expressed concerns about data security and the tools companies like ByteDance use to present content to users.
But the fact that the industry regulator can appoint someone to the board of directors of a prominent player in the industry may confuse investors worried about the broader ramifications of Beijing’s crackdown. Even before the Xis administration tightened its grip on the tech industry, ByteDance had grappled with accusations from US lawmakers that TikTok in particular threatened national security and could aid Beijing in its espionage efforts. In May, a month after the Chinese regulator took a stake, founder Zhang Yiming ceded day-to-day control of his company to his closest lieutenant, a move seen as an attempt to distance himself from the growing turmoil at home and abroad. foreigner.
This heightens concerns about the government’s intentions for China’s internet industry and the concessions private companies may have to make, said Michael Norris of consulting firm AgencyChina. This gives new context to Zhang Yiming’s decision to step down as CEO of ByteDances.
Xis’ crackdown on businesses, from ride-sharing companies to fintech and edtech start-ups to the biggest players in commerce, traumatized markets for much of 2021, wiping out more than $ 1,000 billion in stocks. and sparked an intense debate on the Communist Parties’ long-term goals for the private sector. company.
Beijing ByteDance Technology, a Chinese entity created in 2012 when Zhang launched its now flourishing internet application empire, sold a 1% stake in an April 30 deal to WangTouZhongWen (Beijing) Technology, which is owned by three state entities. According to Tianyancha, a widely referenced corporate document database, the trio included the China Internet Investment Fund, controlled by the China Cyberspace Administration; China Media Group, the Party-controlled national broadcaster and investment arm of Beijing municipal governments.
This agreement allowed the investment entity to appoint one of the three members of the board of directors, named Wu Shugang in the database. Instead of selling a stake in the holding company which includes its overseas operations such as TikTok, the company negotiated for the government to invest in the Beijing entity, according to the person.
The listed Chinese affiliate only covers some of ByteDances’ video and news platforms in the Chinese market and holds some of the licenses they need to operate under local law, a spokesperson for ByteDance said in a statement. communicated.
Read more: Didi said to weigh abandonment of data control to appease Beijing
The investment itself was not unusual. The China Internet Investment Fund, led by the same powerful watchdog that launched an investigation into Didi following its $ 4.4 billion New York IPO, has taken stakes in a plethora of startups, including ByteDances’ main rival, Kuaishou; podcast giant Ximalaya; Full Truck Alliance truck calling app and AI leader Sensetime.
But it is highly unusual for the government to directly appoint a member of the board of directors of a private tech company. Beijing, fearing that entrepreneurs like Ma and their expanding dominions would end up undermining the Party’s influence, decided late last year to curb the biggest companies in the industry. Various government agencies have launched investigations into the monopoly behavior of a large number of companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Wang Xings Meituan, launched in-depth data security reviews at Didi and Full Truck Alliance Co., halted IPOs of overseas tech companies, and even ordered large swathes of the tutoring industry after the school to become a non-profit.
Having a state-backed investor is still not enough to meet the regulatory challenges facing the listing of ByteDances, said FengChucheng, a policy analyst at consultancy firm Plenum in Beijing. What prevents the company from going public is not its corporate governance structure or source of funding, but the risk it could potentially impose on national security, due to the sheer amount of data at hand. which it accesses.
The unprecedented salvos have fueled concerns over Beijing’s intention to exert undue control over the private company, fueling uncertainty that some say makes China Inc. uninvestable.
This reignites the debate in foreign markets as to whether TikTok could be a vehicle for state influence, Norris said.
