North Sulawesi Province DPRD holds plenary to listen to speech by President Joko Widodo





MANADOPOST.ID The DPRD of North Sulawesi Province held two plenary meetings on Monday (16/8). With the agenda of listening to the speech of the President at the annual session of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly as well as the speech of the President of the Republic of Indonesia within the framework of the submission of the bill APBN 2022 and financial notes. This plenary session was chaired by the President of the DPRD, Dr. Fransiscus Silangen, accompanied by Vice-Presidents Victor Mailangkay and Billy Lombok. North Sulawesi Governor and Deputy Governor Olly Dondokambey and Steven Kandouw were also in attendance. Also present were the Forkopimda of North Sulawesi, the Provincial Secretary of North Sulawesi Edwin Silangen and the Secretary of State Glady Kawatu. The president of the DPRD clarified that this plenary session combines physical and virtual presence. After the opening of the plenary meeting, the President of the DPRD broadcast live via electronic media of the plenary session which was taking place in Senayan, Jakarta. As we know, a certain number of points were conveyed by President Joko Widodo in a speech during the annual session of the MPR RI. Among other things, President Jokowi acknowledged that public awareness, participation and mutual cooperation are seen as improving in the health sector. The President also appreciated the intersectoral government institutions which have made it possible to rapidly increase health capacities. Next, Jokowi assessed that public awareness of the implementation of health protocols was increasing. Judging by the habit of washing hands, wearing masks and keeping a distance.

Next, regarding the vaccination, Jokowi said that the enthusiasm of the public was very high. According to him, this pandemic has strengthened social institutions in society. In addition, the president said inter-agency cooperation as well as responsive and consolidated leadership are the keys to dealing with the pandemic.

In addition, the President thanked the legislature and auditors for supporting the government in rapidly consolidating fiscal strength. Even the TNI / Polri continue to discipline health protocols, 3Ts, vaccinations and centralized isolation. After that, the plenary meeting continued with the agenda of listening to the tabling of the 2022 state finance bill and financial notes by President Joko Widodo. The President of the DPRD who chaired the plenary session again asked participants to watch the President’s speech through the monitor that had been provided. President Jokowi has said the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over. In 2022, Jokowi said, Indonesia will still face great uncertainty. It must also be prepared to face other global challenges, such as the threat of climate change, growing geopolitical dynamics and an uneven global economic recovery. Therefore, the 2022 state budget must be proactive, responsive and flexible to respond to uncertainty, while reflecting optimism and prudence. Next, state spending in RAPBN 2022 is expected to be Rs 2,708.7 trillion, which includes central government spending of Rs 1,938.3 trillion and transfers to regions and village funds of Rs 770. , 4 trillion rupees.

The health budget is estimated at 255.3 trillion rupees, or 9.4% of state expenditure. The budget will be spent on continuing to manage the pandemic, reforming the health system, accelerating the reduction of stunting and continuing the JKN program. After President Joko Widodo’s speech, Silangen resumed and closed the plenary session.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://manadopost.jawapos.com/advertorial/17/08/2021/dprd-provinsi-sulawesi-utara-gelar-paripurna-mendengarkan-pidato-presiden-joko-widodo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos